Lowe-gevity: One of the first major retail chains in Millington celebrates 15 years

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Almost two decades ago, the lone retail giant on U.S. 51 North near Wilkinsville was Walmart.

Then in 2004 Lowe’s came to town with a huge welcome. Fast forward 15 years, and the staff at the Millington Lowe’s at 8490 U.S. 51 North threw a cookout with special guests and music to express gratitude to Flag City and the surrounding communities.

“We’re out here today just to let the community know we really appreciate them for supporting us for 15 years,” George Longmere of Lowe’s said. “It’s been a pleasure serving the Millington community. We just wanted to celebrate with them and let them know we really appreciate them.”

Customers from Frayser to Brighton stopped by the tents on the second day of summer for cool refreshments and barbecue prepared by Jessie Osbey and Gilbert Johnson.

Longmere took a moment from his hosting duties to take pictures with customers like Jaine’e Seals and Angelica Green. Most of the time Longmere was visiting with the Millington Family YMCA staff, Millington Fire Department, “DJ Sundown” Dennis Harris and Tipton County Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts Aja Jones (Troop 13380) and Loralye and Rylee McKernan (Troop 13806) sold a few cookies during the celebration.

Some guest to the cookout noted how Lowe’s arrival predated the Shoppes of Millington Farms and other retail growth along 51 and Wilkinsville.

“It feels great that we could be a pillar in the community,” Longmere said. “Everybody can look at us as a leader and to stand out helping to bring in a lot of other businesses. They know that Lowe’s is here and here to stay. We want to tag team with everyone and be one big family and one big community.”

With further growth in the area coming, Longmere said Lowe’s is ready to continue its part in making Millington better.

“Hopefully bring more jobs to the area,” he said. “If they can see Lowe’s prospering and making it, they will say we need to go in that direction and maybe we can get some of their business.

“We want just partner up,” Longmere concluded. “Our customers will become their customers and vice versa. We hope it is a growing process in the Millington community. We hope we can continue to contribute to the Millington growth. Millington is growing. We’re just glad to be a part of it.”

For more information on Lowe’s call 901-873-8350.