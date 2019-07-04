Obituaries July 4, 2019

BOBBY G. CRISEL

Bobby G. Crisel, 78, of Millington, passed away June 24, 2019. He was a retired lieutenant Memphis Fire Dept., a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam; a member of VFW Post 7175. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Crisel and Alta Davis; son-in-law, Randy Crook; sister, Earline Marx; brother, Mickey Davis; granddaughter, Amanda Crisel. He is survived by his wife, Jean Crisel; daughters, Debbie (Jerry) Hatcher of Millington, and Donna Crook of Millington; sons, Danny (Loretta) Crisel of Covington, , Dale (Cindy) Crisel of Millington, Bobby Crisel Jr. of Millington; brother, Billy Crisel of Millington; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. The family received friends Tuesday (June 25) from 5pm – 8pm with a service Wednesday at 2:00pm all at the Millington Chapel. Interment follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

VICKIE DENISE ‘MICKEY’ DOWELL

Vickie Denise “Mickey” Dowell, 57, of Millington, passed away June 22, 2019. Funeral Service was held June 29 at St. Mark A.M.E. Church in Munford.

JACQUELINE LENOIR JEFFRIES

Jacqueline Lenoir Jeffries 62 of Atoka passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home. Interment was held July 3 at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

BETTIE KUHA

Bettie Kuha, 79, of Millington passed away June 26, 2019. The visitation will be held July 5 from 5 – 8 p.m. and the service is July 6 at 10 a.m. at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel located at 7450 Raleigh-Millington Road in Millington.

CAROLYN S. PAYNE

Carolyn S. Payne, 84, of Millington, passed away June 21, 2019. She is served by several family members and 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

DAVID TRAVIS

David Travis, 71, a retired City of Memphis employee, of Millington, passed away June 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. July 13 at Rosemark Pentecostal Church, at 8601 Austin Peay Highway in Millington. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

BOBBY EUGENE WIGGINS

Mr. Bobby Eugene Wiggins 56, of Millington, died June 22, 2019 at his residence. His visitation was held June 29 with funeral service all at Holy City Church of God in Christ in Memphis. Interment followed at Galalee Cemetery in Brighton. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc.