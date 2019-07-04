Public Safety July 4, 2019

Arrests

June 13- 32-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

June 14- 30-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 64-year-old Brighton male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 29-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 29-year-old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;

June 15- 31-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving and license required; 27-year-old West Memphis, Ark., male charged with criminal impersonation, speed limit violation, lights required on motor vehicles, reckless driving, violation of registration;

June 16- N/A

June 17- 25-year-old Millington male charged with child abuse and child neglect or endangerment;

June 18- 24-year-d Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

June 19- 37-year-old Clarksdale, Miss., charged with speed limit violation, license to be carried and exhibited on demand and criminal impersonation; 23-year-old Munford male charged with aggravated assault; 38-year-old Olive Branch, Miss., male charged with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked – out of state driver’s license and speed limit violation; 44-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass; 69-year-old Millington male charged with child abuse and child neglect or endangerment;

June 20- 48-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 33-year-old Jackson male charged with domestic assault; 32-year-old Millington female charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, required position and method of turning at intersections and violation of registration;

June 21- 34-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and failure to appear – violation/probation;

June 22- 28-year-old Millington female charged with disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;

June 23- N/A

June 24- N/A

June 25- N/A

June 26- 38-year-old Edinbury, Ind., female charged with public intoxication; 23-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 22-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property over $1,000; 27-year-old Memphis female charged wit failure to appear – criminal case; 26-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

City Court Reports

June 4, 2019

Fines

Courtney M. Braddox of 5183 School Avenue in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $450 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Lanique J. Burnett of 7786 West Navy Circle in Millington charge with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Keith B. Chambers of 4536 Sunvalley Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

James A. Cooper of 98 Fore Road in Mason charged with ; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Shamira C. Dickerson of 549 Semple Avenue in Memphis charged with ; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Ashley M. Hall of 3070 Feathers Chaple Apt. 366 in Somerville, charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Randi D. Reyes of 5890 Brushy Mill Cove in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea, city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Doriene H. Tucker of 6473 Crimson Cove No. 126 in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Rachel A. Wilson of 7925 Highway 51 No. 210 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Deborah A. Fidler of 941 Magnolia Avenue Unit A in Panama City, Fla., charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence) guilty plea amended to child abuse and neglect $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 11/26 suspended 11/26 probation 3 days credit – no contact with victim;

Rodrikus D. Fitts of 6009 Hamlett Road in Millington charged with violation of probation, found guilty 5 months 29 days in jail;

Montez D. Hines of 4855 Terrell Lane in Millington charged with domestic violence, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation 2 days credit no contact with victim; vandalism under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation concurrent restitution of $200 if applicable;

Keith K. Hobson of 8579 Wells in Millington charged with domestic violence, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/28 suspended 11/28 probation 1 day credit attend anger management;

Troy W. Stepp of 8181 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 8/29 suspended 11/14 probation 15 days credit, no contact with victim and resisting arrest, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost 11/29 jail 8/29 suspended 11/14 probation 15 days credit concurrent;

William Walton of 515 Holmes in Memphis charged with petition to revoke probation, found guilty 30 days in jail;

Luke J. Zepeda of 4115 Pleasant Ridge Road in Millington charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/26 probation 3 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock attend MADD lecture;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Amanda G. Boullion of 4603 Talley Road No. 13 in Millington charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver/ manufacture methamphentamine and possession legend drug without prescription;

Brianna M. Buske of 6372 Sea Board Drive in Millington charge with theft of property under $1,000 and failure to appear;

Alan M. Clay of 2535 North Humberland Lane No. 2 in Raleigh charged with driving while license suspended, speeding and violation of registration;

Amanda C. Cofer of 5064 Wolfchase Farms Parkway in Arlington charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest by motor vehicle and reckless driving;

Carsie Durr of 668 Hillcrest in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000 and criminal impersonation;

Joseph d. Mathews of 4935 Navy Road no. 4 charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Gregory Means of 5105 Pitts Street in Millington charged with domestic assault;

Richard K. Oldham of 1712 Hillview Drive in Columbia charged with vandalism over $500;

Jacqueline M. Overstreet of 1755 Bringle Road in Covington charged with aggravated assault x 2;

Alejandro Ramirez-Chona of 3590 Durrand No. 6 in Memphis charged with driving under the influence;

Richard D. Ridley of 85 Scott Lane in Brighton charged with vandalism under $1,000;

June 11, 2019

Fines

Aubrey H. Blackwood of 8193 Highway 51 North No. 232 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost and violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Lynette M. Bowman of 195 Colonial Drive in Munford charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city change $50 fine no cost and driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Sara N. Campbell of 4816 Terrell Lane in Millington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Elisha D. Dowell of 7828 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Megal A. Holliday of 2722 Nelle Lane in Southaven, Miss., charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Hanna Alsbrook-Bowen of 5033 Clear Creek Drive in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea amend to assault, $350 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 11/23 probation, 6 days credit, random drug screens;

Christopher A. Ervin of 2066 Herring Hill Road in Millington charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine & cost, 11/29 jail 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation 1 day credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required;

Carlos E. Johnson of 7937 Church Street in Millington charged with cruelty to animals, granted diverson/probation, 11/29 plus cost, cannot own an animal during probation period;

Christopher R. Johnson of 7511 Cloverhaven in Millington charged failure to appear/non-payment of fines, 30 days in jail;

Kimberly M. Johnson of 50 Timbs Lane in Brighton charged with pawned or conveyed rental property, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/20 suspended, 11/20 probation 9 days credit;

Randal D. Schaaf of 8265 Rankin Branch Road in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit, no contact with victim;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Jermaine Johnson of 329 Brenda Drive in Munford charged petition to revoke probation;

Jeremy C. Winters of 7257 Sheila Street in Millington charged with fraud use credit/debit card under $500×5 and theft of property under $1,000, transfer to Drug Court Division 8 at 201 Poplar;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

June 9- 7281 Baker Street; 8039 Highway 51 North; 5057 O’Connor;

June 11- 4909 Ketta Lane;

June 12- 6983 Juana Drive; 4803 Montgomery Street; 4836 Navy Road;

June 13- 5081 Easley Street; 8188 Highway 51 North;

June 14- 4842 Tamarack Drive; 4776 Waycross Avenue; 7726 Highway 51 North; 5121 Brinkley Drive; 4836 Navy Road;

June 15- 7840 Highway 51 North; 8921 Highway 51 North; 5081 Easley Street; 5078 Brinkley Drive;

June 16- 4945 Navy Road;

June 18- 7281 Baker Street;

June 19- 8077 Wilkinsville Road; 7641 Kiowa Street/1; 4751 Navy Road;

June 20- 5041 Easley Street;

June 21- 4201 Sykes Road;

June 22- 4929 Ketta Lane; 5032 Clear Creek Drive; 5057 O’Connor;

Carbon Monoxide

June 12- 4540 Queens Sinclair Circle;

Medical Assistance

June 13- 5077 Easley Street;

June 17- 7947 Highway 51 North; 7744 Tecumseh Street; 7858 Church Street;

June 22- 7760 Biloxi Cove;

Public Service

June 14- 5489 Shipp Road;

June 18- Bilrae South;

Smoke Detector Activated

June 14- 8039 Highway 51 North;

June 16- 6857 Baywood Cove;

June 22- 5081 Easley Street; 8540 Highway 51 North/109;

Motor Vehicle Accident

June 15- Highway 51 North & Veterans Parkway;

June 20- Highway 51 North; Highway 51 (200m south of Wilkinsville Road);

June 21- Highway 51 North & Navy Road;

June 22- Raleigh-Millington Road & Pleasant; Nelson Street & Easley Street;

Brush Fire

June 13- 8401 Quito Road;

DUI Blood Draw

June 10- 4836 Navy Road;

June 14- 4836 Navy Road;

June 15- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

June 20- 4836 Navy Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

June 10- 3660 Shelby Road; 6696 Navy Road;

June 13- 4269 Mary Lynn Drive;

June 15- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;

June 17- 3820 Micro Drive;

June 18- 9276 Highway 51 North;

June 21- 7776 Mahoney;

June 22- 5081 Easley Street;

Drug Overdose

June 10- 4259 Autumn Sun Road;

False Alarm

June 15- 8864 Wells Road;

June 17- 4431 Julia Cove;

Person in Distress

June 19- 7078 Prather Street;

Detector Activated

June 20- 8342 Highway 51 North;

June 21- 7911 Highway 51 North;