THE GENUINE ARTICLE- 2019 Who’s Who Part 1: Shining a spotlight on some area seniors who fit the category

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Best Looking

Will Turner & MG Smith

As I express every year, this is not a superlative given on physical appearance. But like in most years the two representatives for the Class of 2019 are easy on the eyes.

Tipton-Rosemark Academy’s “Romeo of the Diamond” Will Turner is the winner for the boys. And up the road at Brighton the graceful beauty Mary Grace Smith is the winner for the girls.

Modeling could be in the future for both of these athletes. The near-future holds college sports plans for the duo with Turner heading to Christian Brothers University and MG going to Freed Hardeman University.

Both Christian institutions will be blessed with the presence of two wonderful student/athletes.

Smith will join an established basketball power adding to the corps of forwards. She is familiar with winning helping the Lady Cardinals reach historical new heights in 2018-19.

Maybe Brighton would have won a few more games the previous season if MG was healthy. Missing her junior season because of an ACL tear, MG developed character and a vast appreciation for the game, her teammates, family, friends and her faith.

A girl blessed with intelligence, good looks, great parents and a wonderful community learned not to take those things for granted. The future looks really good for MG.

Turner didn’t rest on his blessings either. With equally caring parents, tight-knit school, established coaching and high-level teammates, Turner pushed himself daily.

He hit the weight room and was one of the last players to leave practice. He worked hard away from the field to become a role model within the TRA Baseball program.

The discipline paid off when he signed to play NCAA Baseball with the Bucs. Signing day displayed Turner’s humbleness as he thanked coaches, teammates, family, friends and his loving parents.

He shared the credit for his accomplishment. What a very handsome quality.

Most Likely to be a Stand-Up Comic

Sam Johnson & Taylor Payne

This pair of Millington Trojans were all business when it came to playing their game. But Sam Johnson and Taylor Payne would crack a joke and tickle your funny bone in the blank of an eye after the final horn.

Payne was a four-year letterman for the Lady Trojan Basketball. And she enjoyed the duties of making her teammates laugh with her antics in the locker room, practice and post-game.

And she could match wits with the guys as I witnessed at the Millington Taco Bell. In the most respectful way, she roasted her male classmates as I enjoyed my lunch. The back and forth battle was classic friends humbling each other. Payne’s jokes were sharp and pinpoint.

Pinpoint is a good way of describing the singing talent of Johnson. His amazing voice has delivered the National Anthem from USA Stadium to the FedEx Forum.

For years he was an opposing pitcher for the Trojans. A member of the MCHS Hall of Fame, you would think Johnson is all serious 24/7.

His friends and family know he has a lighter side. During homecoming week, Johnson is must-see for his outfits.

Full of school spirit, he is willing to wear anything in support of his peers in athletes.

Johnson has a way of making a person smile whether it is his singing, strike outs or his funny side.

Most Likely to Succeed

Jake Roane & Karyme Brooks

Tipton-Rosemark Academy is now a sports power in TSSAA. Student/athletes like Jake Roane are vital reasons why. Next door neighbor Millington Central High School has a rich history in athletics with championships and top-notch student/athletes. Karyme Brooks carried on that tradition playing soccer and finishing No. 3 in the class rankings.

Roane was just as impressive as Brooks as a football standout and top student at TRA.

Unfortunately Roane’s senior season was cut short on the gridiron. But that didn’t stop him from supporting his teammates and being there for them.

Roane illustrated his true character. He’s a leader and cares about the bigger picture. Roane was never focused on individual stats or awards. He wanted what was best for the Rebels. That’s why he put his body on the line as a running back and linebacker.

The player mistaken for a St. Jude kid often left many opponents dumbfounded by his strength, quickness and toughness. They found out quickly he was not a charity case. Roane was the real deal.

He’s no “Jake from State Farm.” But Roane will be a key part to some business’ success in the near future because he has vision, a willingness to work when nobody is looking. And he studies his craft to become the best.

Brooks has all those characteristics and plenty of charm to go along with them. Her parents instilled a work ethic in her to earn what she wants. Big siter reinforcement those lessons.

Her father served our country while her mother served the students of MCHS as a booster club mom. Brooks follows in their footsteps by helping those in need and she is an inspiration to her younger classmates.

Now she has a sense humor that makes her a people-person. Then her infectious smile will brighten up the saddest day.

I won’t be surprised to see Brooks on TV one day having a wonderful career.

Most School Spirit

Dalton Rushing & Ciera Atkinson

I always recognize two student/athletes who seem to be wherever I am throughout the entire year. When they could be home resting, they find themselves at a school event supporting their peers.

This year’s honorees are Dalton Rushing of Brighton and Ciera Atkinson of Munford.

Atkinson begins her school year as a top-level Lady Cougar Volleyball player. Her expert timing allows her to produce points via the kill, serve and dink.

Then once October hits, Atkinson is off to attend basketball games on a regular basis. Her fandom for Munford continues into the spring with her being spotted at softball games and more.

She also represented the school well as a top 10 student in the Class of 2019. On the day the top 10 was recognized in the classroom of Jen Tyler, the other nine Cougars flocked to Atkinson with hugs, conversations and viewing pictures in her phone.

The secret to her school spirit is being genuine friends with her peers.

Up at Brighton, Rushing could have been the big man on campus. He is built like a football player (he played the sport). And he is one of the best catchers in the nation (Louisville Cardinal signee). But Rushing was just another Cardinal athlete and one of the guys when he was playing.

And between his seasons, he was on the front row of Cardinal Basketball games. He led the student section and continued the tradition of themes in the stands.

He relished in his time as a student/athlete at Brighton. He made the most of student life. Not only was he an All-Star in baseball, he was an ideal Cardinal.

Best Dressed

Cunningham Twins & Kiara Kemp

Who has a wardrobe I would borrow to stay in style? Kylan and Kyree Cunningham at Munford have swag that I admire.

What young lady has a creative style of her own? Kiara Kemp of Millington just simply comes fresh for every occasion.

Oscar Night at MCHS, Kemp grabbed eyes with her outfit. After a basketball game, her relax gear is always coordinated. She pays attention to the little details like shoes and shoestrings.

Her glasses are a part of the ensemble. Kemp will incorporate her hairstyles too adding flavor to her clothes. And I love her personally designed shoes.

Meanwhile the Cunningham twins bring two different styles to the gymnasium. Kyree is sportier while Kylan is more GQ. I would dress like Kyree before a game to stay loose and still grab attention for my athletic swagger. Post-game I would go with an outfit by Kylan to have that NBA vibe at a press conference.

On their signing day to Bethel, the twins did not disappoint dressing in their individual taste. I found myself admiring both styles. It added to the greatness of their accomplishments throughout 2018-19 – a district championship, district MVP award for Kyree and reaching the college level.

Most Athletic

JaShawn Adell & Hannah Clifton

These two-sport athletes are simply leaders. At Millington Hannah Clifton was the quarterback of the volleyball team as the setter and filling in whatever role she was needed. Then for the Lady Trojan Softball team, her position of shortstop put her in the middle of all the action.

Up at Munford JaShawn Adell was literally the quarterback for the Cougars. Then he played a crucial part in the championship success of the basketball team.

Adell was like Cam Newton on the gridiron and Draymond Green on the basketball court. He had a solid arm to find receivers when needed but his primary role on the football field was establishing the running game. Adell led the Cougars with his legs to the playoffs.

On the hardwood, Adell brought force and rebounding in the interior. Then on offense he was capable of popping out for a three-pointer. Munford was hard to stop because Adell was an X-factor.

Back in Millington Clifton was well-known for her athletic skills and being a leader in the community. She could have easily won ‘Most School Spirited.’ She was there to support her fellow Trojans in the realm of athletics or academics.

Those traits were present when she was in uniform. Clifton was a leader by example. She was key player her junior year in helping the Millington Volleyball team make history with a Region championship.

Clifton’s dedication to the softball team has helped the program progress the last four years. Her legacy at Millington is hall of fame worthy. And she will carry the Trojan name to the next level at Dyersburg State.