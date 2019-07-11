GO VOTE! For USA Stadium by visiting STMA Facebook page

The USA Stadium Complex in Millington, recently entered the fourth annual ‘Stars and Stripes’ contest, held by the Sports Turf Managers Association. The community can play its part. To enter the contest, an STMA member submits their ‘patriotic themed’ mowing pattern on their facilities field. Entries are open until July 7, then voting takes place on the STMA Facebook page from July 8-14 to determine the winner. Past champions of the ‘Stars and Stripes’ competition include: Purdue University (2018), Quad Cities River Bandits (2017) and Albuquerque Isotopes (2016). Go vote to help make Millington 2019 champions by going to the STMA Facebook page. The USA Stadium Complex’s submission, titled “USA Sunburst” was entered by Sports Turf Supervisor, Brandon Moore.