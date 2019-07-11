Having a Bang! More than fireworks at 2019 Freedom Celebration

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

One of the best fireworks shows in the Mid-South is no longer a secret.

Several motorists parked along Highway 51 in Millington from Walmart to just outside of USA Stadium to prepare for the display of explosions that would conclude the 2019 Flag City Freedom Celebration presented by the City of Millington.

Several hundred still made their way to USA Stadium to enjoy the festivities leading up to the fireworks show at 9:20 on July 3. Before the sunny sky provided the proper dark backdrop for the fireworks, several adults and children enjoyed food, games, entertainment and information.

Booths like the Renewal by Anderson (Window Replacement) were hosted by marketing manager Darla Mangan. Mangan handed out information about the history of the window replacement company, candy and bubbles.

Families like the Medinas with Jana and Mark took advantage of all the fun stuff including the climbing wall. There children Ava and Mark tackled the challenge.

While younger kids like the Parra children took it easy with the multiple bounce houses. Dad Ronnie and mom Saryna kept a close eye on their bunch Anthony, Diana, Austin and Penelope.

Other faces in the crowd were Natalie Lenahan. Father Legend Smith made sure his son Landon Jones got a chance to see all the fun from the safety of his arms.

Many residents from across the Memphis area took advantage of the $5 parking and bringing your own picnic baskets, blankets, coolers and lawn chairs. There was a car show, live music, play area and then what the City of Millington calls “the best fireworks show in the Mid-South.”

This year’s event was sponsored by Homer Skelton Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, Ritter Communications, Republic Services, McAlister’s Deli and Homer Skelton Ford Millington.