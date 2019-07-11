Last Call: Longtime phone company employee Ms. Virgie hangs up the receiver

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The calm and efficient voice on the other end of the phone for 15 years at the Millington Telephone Company and now Ritter Communications was simply known as “Ms. Virgie.”

The 1969 graduate of Millington Central High School joined the staff of Millington Telephone Company as a customer counselor representative. Fast forward to June 28, representatives from Ritter in Millington and Arkansas came to wish Virgie Grigsby a great retirement.

“It’s sad and glad,” she said. “It’s mix feelings. I’m so sad to leave my co-workers being here for so long. But I am glad to start the new chapter in my life. It’s sort of time. I’m very happy.”

Grigsby will turn 68 years old on July 24. The Millington native felt the time was right to make July 1 her last day with Ritter Communications.

“I just feel it’s time,” she said. “I want to retire and do things while I still got my health. I have grandkids in Texas and my other grandkids live here as well. I get to spend more time with them — just quality time with my family.”

Grigsby took her time giving Ritter customers quality service. She acknowledged she’ll miss helping residents of Flag City and the surrounding areas.

“I’ll miss working with my co-workers,” she added. “There have been a lot of people here I’ve enjoyed working with here. And I’ve had the best supervisor in Michelle Wilson.”

Wilson and the rest of the crew had to make adjustments in 2012 after Ritter Communications purchased the Millington Telephone Company.

“The biggest change… the name,” Grigsby said. “Besides that the biggest change has been adapting to our new billing system. For the customers, we had two billing systems when it was cable and phone.

“And then we went to a new system that wasn’t really pending out for us,” she continued. “So then after a year or two we went another billing system. It’s been changing in that. You forget what you know about the other and start with the new. Its changes.”

Ms. Virgie’s next change will be getting used to retirement. While she can devote more time to her three children and four grandchildren, she will miss the time spent with her customers.

“I think I understood customers because when I’m on the phone with a customer I try to put myself in their shoes,” she concluded. “I try to get stuff taken care of or at least explain stuff.”