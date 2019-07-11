Public Safety July 11, 2019

Arrests

June 27- 26-year-old Millington male charged with vandalism over $500;

June 28- 60-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fine;

June 29- 30-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 37-year-old Memphis male charged with failure of appear – non-payment of fines; 33-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

June 30- 23-year-old Munford female charged with aggravated robbery; 32-year-old Munford male charged with aggravated robbery; 26-year-old Brighton male charged with aggravated robbery, offense of possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit dangerous felony and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; 27-year-old Memphis male charged with two counts of aggravated assault;

July 1- 18-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange;

July 2- 23-year-old Dyersburg male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 21-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing; 31-year-old Somerville male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and lights required on motor vehicles;

July 3- 38-year-old Burlison male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 45-year-old Millingotn male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, signals for turns and reckless driving; 37-year-old charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 26-year-old Millington female charged with vandalism over $500;

City Court Reports

June 18, 2019

Fines

Esmirna Gonzalez of 4985 Mike Drive in Memphis was charged with no driver’s license, guilty plea $50 fine and cost;

Manuel J. Martinez of 5005 Bilrae Circle North in Millington was charged with failure to maintain control/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Timothy H. Payne of 43 Ellis cove in Munford was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jameka S. Wade of 2013 Dawson Lane in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Lakizy S. Williams of 5130 Belfast Drive in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

DeVarious D. Woodland of 7556 Cloverhaven Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Shree N. Woodward of 5803 Lake Port Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’ license, $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Xavius E. Jefferson of 4944 Navy Road No. 8 in Millington was charged theft of property under $1,000;

William T. Millican of 441 South Circle Raod in Memphis was charged with domestic assault, guilty no fine, no cost, 14 days in jail, 2 days credit;

Marcelino Hernandez Perez of 4867 Saratoga Road in Millington was charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine & cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/25 probation, 5 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year- interlock;

Casey V. Smith of 582 E. College Street in Jackson was charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000, guilty plea amended to 39-14-106 unauthorized use of auto no fines no cost 11 months 29 days jail 19 days credit;

William L. Wilkinson Jr., at large, was charged with assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/17 suspended, 11/17 probation, 12 days credit, no contact with victim;

Lisa M. Yanov of 183 Nancy Drive in Millington was charge theft of property uner $1,000, guilty plea no fine no cost 11/29 jail, 9/29 suspended 11/24 probation 5 days credit, probation to terminate upon surrender to penal farm;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Kevin D. Bell of 4679 Saratoga Street in Millington was charged with child abuse and neglect;

Jonathan C. Carlisle of 5041 Easley Street in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000 and vandalism over $1,000;

Caleb Evans of 4271 Water Briar Road in Millington was charged with murder in the second degree;

Bronson Z. Ford of 7949 Rankin Brand Road in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Charles D. Hall of 8181 Highway 51 North in Millington was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufactured;

Bradley W. Troyer of 9155 Rosemark Road in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Kavarsia D. Watkins of 720 Craddock Street in Humboldt was charged with domestic assault, found probable cause held to state;

Patrick T. Whitt of 1198 Haven Circle in Memphis was charged with domestic assault; bench warrant $2,500 bond;

June 25, 2019

Fines

Tyler A. Bowen of 28 Bennett Road in Covington was charged speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Donny D. Buford of 1030 Terry Circle in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Joshua J. Feathers of 9466 Wickfield Cove in Olive Branch, Miss., was charged with driving on suspended license/out of state, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Shantell G. Issac of 8181 Highway 51 North Room 434 in Millington was charge with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jerry Lewis of 8184 Robena Lane in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Bennett E. Stewart of 2603 Bay Pointe Circle 3 in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Sean D. Cowan of 3243 E. Raines Road in Memphis was charged with driving under the influence, DUI, first offense $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended 11/23 probation, 6 days credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year interlock random drug screens;

Jacob H. Johnson of 4361 Kerwin Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 days plus cost;

Nicole Heather Renner of 7770 West Navy Circle in Millington was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea $150 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/25 suspended, 11/25 probation, 4 days credit, random drug screens probation can terminate when fine and costs paid in full; resisting arrest, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 6 months 5/26 suspended, 5/26 probation concurrent;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Brittany L. Kemmerling of 17 Smithville Trailer Park in Covington was charged with robbery;

Jessica L. Pruitt of 7098 Independence Road in Millington was charged prevs petition to revoke probation and failure to appear;

Trevor S. Smith of 4847 Constellation Road in Millington was charged possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear, bench warrant $500 bond;

Ruben A. Waits of 4298 Atoka Idaville Road in Atoka was charged driving while license suspended and improper lights-general, bench warrant $250 bond;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

June 23- 5096 Dale Drive;

June 24- 5121 Brinkley Drive; 3820 Micro Drive; 4792 Navy Road; 4836 Navy Road;

June 25- 4944 Navy Road/9; 3820 Micro Drive;

June 26- 4659 Shelby Road; 8029 Highway 51 North; 8086 Highway 51 North;

June 27- 3838 Springton;

June 28- 4923 Navy Road/5; 3840 Shelby Road; 6922 Blue Hill Street; 4853 Bill Knight Avenue;

June 29- 4836 Navy Road;

Fire, Other

June 29- 4788 Navy Road;

Building Fire

June 28- 732 Blackstone Lane/Memphis;

Hazardous Conditions

June 27- 7822 Highway 51 North;

Medical Assistance

June 25- 7641 Kiowa Street;

Grass Fire

June 25- North bound lane of Highway 51 North;

Water or Steam

June 26- 7839 Highway 51 North;

Lock-out

June 27- 4880 Bill Knight Aveune;

Motor Vehicle Accident

June 23- Highway 51 North & Veterans Parkway;

June 24- Highway 385 & Highway 51 North;

June 26- 7947 Highway 51 North;

June 27- Highway 51 North & West Union Road;

Authorized Contract

June 27- 6854 Big Creek Church Road;

Gasoline or Other

June 27- 8454 Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Cancelled

June 24- Dawson Ridge Drive & Bucknell Road; 9276 Highway 51 North;

June 25- 7940 Pryor Place; 5057 O’Connor;

Assist Invalid

June 24- 5985 Kerrville Rosemark Road;

June 26- 4909 Bilrae South; 4909 Bilrae South;

Unauthorized Burning

June 25- 8050 Singleton Avenue;

Arcing, Shorted

June 25- 7839 Highway 51 North;

Power Line Down

June 23- 5090 Oates Drive;

June 25- Navy Road & Hornet Avenue;