2019 Millington Stars of the Season Spring Sports

Boys’ Soccer Star of the Season

Colby Goode

For the second season in a row, Colby Goode led the Millington Trojans in goals. His sophomore year was a step in the right direction as a team with Goode helping the Trojans reach Regionals. The Trojans were District 15-2A runner-ups with Goode tallying multiple post-season goals. Goode scored both Millington goals against Sheffield in the Regional Semifinals.

Baseball Star of the Season

Dalton Rushing

The Brighton Cardinal catcher led the team in home runs and was selected for several honors including the 2019 Shelby County Baseball All-Star game. Rushing signed to play Division I-A Louisville Cardinals.

Softball Star of the Season

Abby West

The All-Region softball player was a key hitter in the Tipton-Rosemark Academy lineup. West held down centerfield for the Lady Rebels this past season and was among the leaders on the team in hits and RBIs. West helped the Lady Rebels win the West Regional title and reach Sub-State.

Softball Pitching Star of the Season

Charli Rice

The Ms. Softball winner led the Lady Rebels in all pitching categories. She had multiple double-digit strikeout games for Tipton-Rosemark Academy. Rice’s arm was key to TRA winning the West Regional regular-season and tournament titles.

Baseball Pitching Star of the Season

Wesley Culley

The ace for the Millington Trojan pitching staff was only a sophomore in 2019. Culley was the go-to pitcher for the Trojans during district games. Culley racked up wins and struck out 100 batters during the season. Culley won Millington’s last game of the season during the District 15-2A Tournament Quarterfinals.

Boys’ Track Star of the Season

Corey Smith

Competing in multiple events for Millington Track, Smith reached the 2019 Large School State Track Meet in the High Jump and 4x200m relay. Smith competed in four events during Sectionals. Smith earned a medal at State taking seventh with 4x200m teammates Eddie Macklin, Adrian Dowell and Reggie Caldwell. Smith signed with UT-Martin Track.

Girls’ Track Star of the Season

Andreanna Hood

The Brighton Lady Cardinal junior has reached State all three years of her career. This past May Hood earned her best medal taking third place in the State Shot Put. Hood also competed in the Discus that same day. It was the third consecutive year she reached Murfreesboro in both throwing events.

Tennis Stars of the Season

Cody Strickland & Austin Russell

The most storied duo in Brighton Tennis history is heading to Freed-Hardeman University this fall. Under the guidance of Brighton Head Tennis Coach Kim Greer, Cody Strickland and Austin Russell were back-to-back District 13-3A and Regional champions. Strickland and Russell reached State two years in a row and won a set at this past year’s event.

Girls’ Newcomer of the Year

Micaiah Halliburton

The Millington freshman entered high school with an impressive track, basketball and soccer resume’ from Millington Middle School. Halliburton continued her progression as an athlete earning starting roles in her two team sports. She was one of the leading scorers in soccer and basketball.

Boys’ Newcomer of the Year

Adrian Dowell

Dowell’s sophomore year was his coming out party at Millington Central High School. He participated basketball, football and track. Football is where Dowell started in the defensive backfield and was one of the leading tacklers for the Region 8-4A champion Trojans. Then in the spring Dowell was vital to the success of the Millington 4x200m relay team.