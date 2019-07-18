Calendar of Events July 18, 2019

Summer with City of Millington

City of Millington Summer of fun will be every Thursday throughout June and July from 10 a.m. to noon. The series kicked off with Skating & Butterfly Craft June 6. Next up, the July 18 event is Volleyball & Butterfly Craft at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The July 25 event is Waterplay & Sponge Ball Craft at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770.

Mentorship Program

People Helping People, a young woman in need of a job and mentorship, can you give someone a chance to turn over a new Leaf on Life? For more information, contact Melvin Stringfellow at 219-2451 or muffldo2002@yahoo.com

FUMC Summer Series

Beginning Sunday, June 30 Rev. Ronnie Peck of the First United Methodist Church located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road, will present a six-week Summer Sermon Series entited “Our Simplified Faith.” He will be preaching on the Bible stories many of us first leaned about as children, as chosen by the congregation: Tower of Babel, Daniel and the Lion’s Den, Woman Touches Jesus’ Cloak, Samson, Fiery Furnace and Jesus Walks on the Water. For more information, call 872-4414 or visit www.fumcmillington.org or millingtonfumc@rittermail.com

Millington Crisis Center

The Millington Crisis Center is hosting Millington Cares: Paying it Forward Capital Campaign. Currently the Crisis Center is seeking support and endorsements. The Millington Crisis Center was established back in 1987 to assist with emergency assistance to all residents in the 38053 zip code area. The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce is helping the Crisis Center by reaching out to all members to support the Millington Cares. For more information or to support the cause, call 872-1486.

July 21-24

Lucy Baptist Church located at 4005 Lucy Road in Millington, will host Vacation Bible School Sunday-Wednesday, July 21-24, 6-8 p.m., for children who have completed Kindergarten—sixth grade. This year’s theme, “It’s All About Jesus!” includes Bible stories and activities, music, mission adventures—special guests each night and a ministry project, recreation and refreshments. Come at 5:45 p.m. to register, or save time and contact us to pre-register: 872-0623; info@lucybaptist.com; www.lucybaptist.com. Jesus said, I am the way, the truth, and the life John 14:6. For more information, call 872-0623.

July 27

The Millington Crisis Center is hosting a community back to school Supply Day on July 27. Students from 75 Hair Academy’s cosmetology program will be on hand to do hair. There will be a bounce house, music, face painting and food. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. benefiting Millington Municipal School children. The event will take place at 8133 Wilkinsville Road.

Aug. 3

St. Petersburg Global Ministries hosts a Back to School Fest on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Admiralty Page Hall located at 4845 Cuba-Millington Road. For more information, call (731)503-0146.

Aug. 30

Sign up today for the Safelite AutoGlass Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Glen Eagle Golf Club located at 6168 ATTU Street. For more information, call 872-1486.

September 6-7

International Goat Days Festival in memory of Babe Howard will be celebrating the 30th Annual event Sept. 6-7 at USA Stadium in Millington. For more information call 873-5770.

Sept. 28

Retired Activities Seminar & Veterans’ Job Fair will be held Saturday at the NSA Mid-South Conference Center located at 5700 ATTU Street in Millington. There will be representatives from Veterans Affairs, DFAS, Tricare, Society Security Administration, Retired Activities Office Vet Center and more. The Job Fair is open to all active duty, retirees, veterans and spouses. Employer and information booths will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and speaker presentation time is 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 874-5075.

Veterans Parkway Closures

Veterans Parkway (from Navy Road to Highway 51) will be closed during times listed below to allow a production company to film a televisions series, “Street Outlaws” at this location. The City of Millington apologizes for the inconveniences that this will cause our motoring public during these hours, and asks for your patience during these times.

*Saturday, July 20

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, Aug. 17 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Time and dates are subject to change. There are no exact air dates yet, but these episodes should air sometime in the fall on the Discovery channel.

