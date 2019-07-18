Civic Duty

“The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Civic Club Day on May 7, to allow each organization the opportunity to present a speaker to describe the services they offer to the community and to recruit new members. Those participating were Millington Lions Club (pictured is president Linda Overstreet), Rosemark Civic Club (pictured Trip Jones), Playhouse 51 (pictured Kristen Bacon), Rotary Club (pictured Jim Craig), Exchange Club (Ken Sullivan), Forest Drive Civic Club (James Ivy), Kiwanis Club (Mike Caruthers), and Millington Arts Council (Linda Bacon).