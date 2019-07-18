Commission approves new KFC Design Plat

By Bill Short

The Millington Municipal Planning Commission voted unanimously this week to approve a Design Plat for a new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Highway 51 North.

Commission members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Brett Morgan and seconded by Curtis Park.

Charles Goforth, planning consultant for the city, recalled that a Design Plat for two lots had been placed on the agenda for the commission’s June 17 meeting. One lot would have fronted on Highway 51, with a larger lot to the rear of it.

He noted that the applicant originally planned to put the KFC on the highway frontage and have a site for a hotel on the back. But the hotel “did not come through,” so the plat was modified to include three lots.

“The KFC will go on the corner lot,” Goforth said, “and the long side will be parallel to West Union Road.”

There will also be a lot to the rear and another one to the south.

Because the new plat meets all the commission’s requirements, Goforth recommended it for approval, conditioned on the applicant providing:

(1) curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements on the Highway 51 frontage

(2) a water line extension and required hydrants along the south side of West Union from the highway to the west property line

(3) an easement on the sewer on the highway if one does not exist

Driveway locations will be discussed when the Site Plan is submitted. Any driveways or other work on Highway 51 must be approved by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Goforth said the applicant is willing to give the owner of the car wash an opportunity to participate in the subdivision.

He noted that a Site Plan for the car wash was previously submitted, and street improvements were done on Highway 51. But a subdivision was never recorded for that particular lot, which could make it “difficult” for that owner to sell it.

“This would give his lot legal status and resolve any problems in the future,” Goforth said, “as long as he will pay for his fair share of it.”

In response to a question by commission member Mike Caruthers, Goforth said the curb cuts in the street for the KFC will be examined when the Site Plan is submitted. He noted that the applicant is proposing to do a “right-in/right-out” that would serve the lots.

“Actually, there probably wouldn’t be one on the corner lot,” he acknowledged. “It would be on the south end in the second lot. But there would be an access going across the front that would serve all the lots.”

Goforth said the access on West Union would probably be “right at the property line,” while the access on Highway 51 would be down by the car wash.

“We’re looking forward to another KFC coming to town,” Caruthers concluded.