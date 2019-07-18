Obituaries July 18, 2019

DANIEL E. CUMMINGS

Daniel E. Cummings, 92, of Millington, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The family received friends for a period of visitation on July 10. A funeral service was held on July 11, 2019. All services and interment were held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

ALFREDO DALAO

Alfredo Dalao, 89, of Millington, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019. Alfredo later enlisted in the United States Navy (SK Chief) where he served for 23 years, which led him to two life-changing milestones: citizenship to the United States and marrying his late sweetheart, Telesfora Abenes Dalao, in 1958. He and Telesfora had three children, Michael, Cynthia Bagatelas and Lucrecia Haney during his time in the service. This allowed his family to grow up in a number of unique places including Japan, Midway Island, Australia, and Hawaii. In 1974, he and Telesfora made their final move to Millington, TN where they happily remained the rest of their years. Funeral services were held July 13, with a visitation prior to the rosary service at St. William Catholic Church in Millington. The funeral mass was held immediately following. Military interment followed at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to Memphis Mission of Mercy (memphismission.org).

MICHAEL W. MATEER

Michael W. Mateer, Jr. 78 of Drummonds, passed away July 4, 2019. He retired from the Civil Service for the Social Security Administration, was a retired U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran, a member of the American Legion and a member of the NRA. The family received guests July 11 until the service time at Millington Chapel. Interment was in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

DR. O’BRIAN CLEARY SMITH

Dr. O’Brian Cleary Smith, 66, U.S. Navy Captain (Ret.), of Atoka, passed away on July 9, 2019. Dr Smith received his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee). Dr. Smith was the former Medical Examiner for Shelby County and Professor in Pathology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN where his specialty was Forensic Science. He worked closely with the police departments, and the District Attorney’s office, handling crime scenes and autopsies, determining causes of death and testifying in many court cases. As a Navy Captain, Dr. Smith participated in multiple military theaters of operation, including in Desert Storm as a Battalion Surgeon. He is known for his ballistics research and had numerous publications in forensic research. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. and Lulu Smith; brother, Kelly John Smith; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James W. and Margaret Moffatt. The family received friends July 15 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel and July 16 the service was held at Salem ARP Church in Atoka. Interment was in Salem ARP Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Salem ARP Church 3400 Idaville-Atoka Rd Atoka, TN 38004 and/or Pleasant Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church 9251 Brunswick Road Millington, TN 38053.

PATRICK THOMAS

Patrick Thomas, CMSgt USAF, ret., 83, of Millington, passed away July 11, 2019. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Glenda Thomas; daughter, Patricia Guy; son, Andy Thomas; brother, Woody Thomas; and four grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Joey and Jacy. The family received friends and family July 17 and the service was held July 18 at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to D.A.V.

JUANITA MAY ROBERTS THOMPSON

Juanita May Roberts Thompson, 92 of Millington, passed away July 8, 2019. There was a graveside service held July 11 at West Union Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

ANDREA RENEE WARREN

Andrea Renee Warren, 51, of Millington, passed away July 7, 2019. The family received friends until the service Friday at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Association. Munford Funeral Home and charge.