Partee’ Time: Family opens furniture business in booming Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Driving around Millington in July 2019 will reveal grand opening signs, new structures being built and land being cleared.

Flag City is growing at a rapid pace. And a part of that development is new companies coming into town to occupy previous buildings. Back in February Partee’s Furniture Co. opened its first location at 7844 Church St. in the Plaza Shopping Center.

Marvin Partee and his wife, Ky, embarked on their dream in Millington with designs to grow along with the city. Back on June 2, 2018, Marvin and Ky were married. Shortly after their official union, it was time to get to work on opening Partee’s Furniture Co.

“To get to opening day took a lot of sweat and a lot of time,” Marvin said. “Being here consistently every day and we had a lot of friends helping us out as well to get started.”

Partee and his crew transformed the former Taekwondo facility into the home of furniture brands like Ashley, Englander, Darcy, Ledelle and much more.

“It’s something my wife had been doing for years,” Marvin said. “I married into this business. She has been doing it since I met her. She’s been doing it for years. I had to learn quickly and I’m still learning.”

Ky is a veteran at selling furniture and helping customers get their desired piece into their homes. In a sea of mattresses, bed frames, dining sets, appliances and much more, Ky was in her natural element.

She handled the phones, oversaw online purchases and assisted walk-ins on considerations of a future purchase.

Meanwhile she was setting up the new children’s furniture area and handling the last purchase from the Ashley Furniture truck.

“We’ve got the best name-brand furniture it is,” Marvin noted. “We’ve got it all for whatever they want from the dining room to the living room to the kitchen. Whatever you want we got it, and it’s name brand. We help you finance your purchase, and there is no credit check.”

Marvin and Ky live in Eads, but they selected Millington as the home of Partee’s Furniture Co. because they saw the potential.

“We picked Millington mostly because it has a lot of new businesses around here,” Marvin said. “It’s a good town to do business in. We’ve got the Navy base and the area around Walmart. Then it’s a lot of good people out here. So it’s a good place to do business.

“We see them building up the highway and off 385 now,” he continued. “It’s all coming around. It’s growing out here and we want to be here for what’s coming.”

Partee said Millington will have new houses developed soon. And he wants those new residents of Flag City to come to Partee’s Furniture Co. for all their needs. Then maybe the Memphis area will have multiple Partee’s locations.

“I hopes are for this business to grow and we can open up another furniture place outside of Millington,” Marvin concluded. “We’re hoping to get bigger and better. We want more furniture coming in and more clients and more customers as well. Our plan is to get bigger and grow. We want this to be the first of many.”

Partee’s Furniture Co. is at 7844 Church St., and for more information, call 901-873-4100. Shop online at parteesfurniture.com.