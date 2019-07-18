Public Safety July 18, 2019

Arrests

July 4- 39-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines, burglary, criminal attempt;

July 5- 30-year-old Munford female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 23-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

July 7- 28-year-old Millington male charged with criminal impersonation and aggravated criminal trespass; 19-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 23-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 43-year-old Millington female charged with inhaling, selling, giving or possessing glue, paint, gasoline, aerosol, gases, etc, for unlawful purposes and driving under the influence of intoxicant;

July 8- 35-year-old Collierville male charged with assault and disorderly conduct; 29-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

July 9- 44-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 21-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

City Court Reports

July 2, 2019

Fines

Amanda N. Blakely of 326 Hollowell Avenue in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Rachel L. Fitz of 6867 Navy Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;

Javeon C. Neal of 5997 E. Wagon Hill Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Brittney K. Pittman of 3752 Walsingham Drive in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Vincent L. Nero of 506 North 6th Street in Memphis was charged with prevs petition to revoke probation, found guilty probation extended 3 months;

Victoria P. Trenthem was charged with prevs petition to revoke probation, found guilty by judge, 6 months in jail, 12 days credit;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Benjamin H. Bowles of 4836 North End Road in Millington was charged with criminal trepass;

Nicholas J. Ingram of 873 N. Highland in Memphis was charged with petition to revoke probation and failure to appear;

Amanda R. Pierce of 90 Southall Road in Covington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $250 bond;

Demarcus L. Strickland of 7838 Highway 51 North in Millington was charged with criminal trespass;

July 9, 2019

Fines

Timothy E. Johnson of 7308 Palgrave Lane in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;

London McGhee of 1011 Water Lily Trail in Memphis was charged with failure to appear/booking & processing; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Logan F. Phillips of 4899 Jamestown Road in Burlison was charged with driving unregistered vehicle on highway, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Megan M. Sharp of 106 Mooring Drive in Tiptonville was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Merissa D. Collie of 1704 Beaver Road in Munford was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession methamphetamine, guilty plea amended to simple possession of meth, $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/24 probation, 5 days credit, random drug screens;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Micahel D. Baxter of 1170 Talley Store Road in Henderson was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/ possession methamphetamine;

Christopher R. Brown of 2417 Plantation Road in Brighton was charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of weapon;

Katherine E. Jackson of 184 Munford Avenue in Munford was charged with aggravated robbery;

Hunter N. Meyer of 179 Darlington Drive in Brighton was charged with stalking;

Cortez L. Nelson of 3535 Millington Road in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, no seat belt, bench warrant $250 bond;

Demarcus L. Strickland of 7838 Highway 51 North in Millington was charged with criminal impersonation; aggravated criminal trepass;

Kyle N. Wirges of 64 Madonna Drive in Munford was charged with aggravated robbery;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call/Service

June 30- 6656 Highway 51 North; 4269 Mary Lynn Drive;

July 1- 7779 Bill Knight Court; 4490 Sykes Road;

July 2- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road; Raleigh-Millington Road & Paul;

July 3- 4844 Bill Knight Avenue; 8134 Eli Street;

July 4- 4915 Highway 51 North/1; 4836 Summit Ridge (Memphis);

July 5- 5081 Easley Street;

Combustible/Flammable

July 3- 5485 Victory Lane;

Arcing, Shorted

July 3- 7842 Highway 51 North;

Building Fire

July 3- 7619 Pleasant Ridge Road;

Medical Assistance

July 4- 4836 Bill Knight Avenue; 4825 Tamarack Drive;

July 6- 4773 Oak Harbour Trace;

Assistance

July 2- 4909 Bilrae South;

Dispatched & Cancelled

July 1- 8658 Rosemark Road;

July 4- 6276 Leamont Drive; 4312 Bishop Hills Drive (Memphis);

July 5- 8526 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

July 3- 4836 Navy Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

July 4- 5432 Bolen Huse;

Outside Rubbish

July 4- 7835 Church Street;

Lock-out

July 5- 8445 Highway 51 North;

July 6- 4860 Montgomery Street;

Smoke Detector Activited

June 30- 5281 Navy Road;

July 1- 7191 Juana Drive;

Drug Overdose

July 6- 7231 Renda Street;