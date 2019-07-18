Public Safety July 18, 2019

Arrests
July 4- 39-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines, burglary, criminal attempt;
July 5- 30-year-old Munford female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 23-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
July 6- N/A
July 7- 28-year-old Millington male charged with criminal impersonation and aggravated criminal trespass; 19-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 23-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 43-year-old Millington female charged with inhaling, selling, giving or possessing glue, paint, gasoline, aerosol, gases, etc, for unlawful purposes and driving under the influence of intoxicant;
July 8- 35-year-old Collierville male charged with assault and disorderly conduct; 29-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
July 9- 44-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 21-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
City Court Reports
July 2, 2019
Fines
Amanda N. Blakely of 326 Hollowell Avenue in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Rachel L. Fitz of 6867 Navy Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;
Javeon C. Neal of 5997 E. Wagon Hill Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Brittney K. Pittman of 3752 Walsingham Drive in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Vincent L. Nero of 506 North 6th Street in Memphis was charged with prevs petition to revoke probation, found guilty probation extended 3 months;
Victoria P. Trenthem was charged with prevs petition to revoke probation, found guilty by judge, 6 months in jail, 12 days credit;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Benjamin H. Bowles of 4836 North End Road in Millington was charged with criminal trespass;
Nicholas J. Ingram of 873 N. Highland in Memphis was charged with petition to revoke probation and failure to appear;
Amanda R. Pierce of 90 Southall Road in Covington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $250 bond;
Demarcus L. Strickland of 7838 Highway 51 North in Millington was charged with criminal trespass;
July 9, 2019
Fines
Timothy E. Johnson of 7308 Palgrave Lane in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;
London McGhee of 1011 Water Lily Trail in Memphis was charged with failure to appear/booking & processing; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;
Logan F. Phillips of 4899 Jamestown Road in Burlison was charged with driving unregistered vehicle on highway, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Megan M. Sharp of 106 Mooring Drive in Tiptonville was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Merissa D. Collie of 1704 Beaver Road in Munford was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession methamphetamine, guilty plea amended to simple possession of meth, $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/24 probation, 5 days credit, random drug screens;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Micahel D. Baxter of 1170 Talley Store Road in Henderson was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/ possession methamphetamine;
Christopher R. Brown of 2417 Plantation Road in Brighton was charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of weapon;
Katherine E. Jackson of 184 Munford Avenue in Munford was charged with aggravated robbery;
Hunter N. Meyer of 179 Darlington Drive in Brighton was charged with stalking;
Cortez L. Nelson of 3535 Millington Road in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, no seat belt, bench warrant $250 bond;
Demarcus L. Strickland of 7838 Highway 51 North in Millington was charged with criminal impersonation; aggravated criminal trepass;
Kyle N. Wirges of 64 Madonna Drive in Munford was charged with aggravated robbery;
Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call/Service
June 30- 6656 Highway 51 North; 4269 Mary Lynn Drive;
July 1- 7779 Bill Knight Court; 4490 Sykes Road;
July 2- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road; Raleigh-Millington Road & Paul;
July 3- 4844 Bill Knight Avenue; 8134 Eli Street;
July 4- 4915 Highway 51 North/1; 4836 Summit Ridge (Memphis);
July 5- 5081 Easley Street;
Combustible/Flammable
July 3- 5485 Victory Lane;
Arcing, Shorted
July 3- 7842 Highway 51 North;
Building Fire
July 3- 7619 Pleasant Ridge Road;
Medical Assistance
July 4- 4836 Bill Knight Avenue; 4825 Tamarack Drive;
July 6- 4773 Oak Harbour Trace;
Assistance
July 2- 4909 Bilrae South;
Dispatched & Cancelled
July 1- 8658 Rosemark Road;
July 4- 6276 Leamont Drive; 4312 Bishop Hills Drive (Memphis);
July 5- 8526 Highway 51 North;
DUI Blood Draw
July 3- 4836 Navy Road;
Motor Vehicle Accident
July 4- 5432 Bolen Huse;
Outside Rubbish
July 4- 7835 Church Street;
Lock-out
July 5- 8445 Highway 51 North;
July 6- 4860 Montgomery Street;
Smoke Detector Activited
June 30- 5281 Navy Road;
July 1- 7191 Juana Drive;
Drug Overdose
July 6- 7231 Renda Street;