St. Petersburg establishing spiritual footprint in Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Saint Petersburg Global Ministries opened its doors for worship in Millington June 2.

SPGM under the direction of Prophetess Diane Winbush announced praise and worship services at 8181 Highway 51 North.

Other services provided by the church are online prayer at 888-492-1076, counseling by appointments available at the same number, monthly women empowerment and monthly outreach ministry giveaway.

On July 27 SPGM and Winbush will participate in the Women’s Empowerment Luncheon starting at 10 a.m. held at the church. Register online for free at eventbrite/dianewinbush.

The conference will include the lunch, door prizes and giveaways. The guest speaker will be Dr. Sharon Webb.

In August, Winbush will host the Prophetic Encounter Revival (The Anointing Fall) for three days.

The event will take place Aug. 23-25 starting at 6:45 each night with guest speaker Apostle/Pastor Tina Edwards.

That event will take place at 4845 Cuba-Millington Road in Millington.

For more information, call 888-492-1097.

