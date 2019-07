For weeks now, the latest restaurant to come to the 7838 Church Street location has been under renovations. The former Miss Sipps and a couple of Mexican eateries will become the second location of A & J’s Catfish Station. The business owned by Andrew and Janis Myers has a current location in Memphis located at 5950 Knight Arnold Road Ext. The Millington location is expected to open later this summer. For more information on the menu or to apply for a job, visit ajscatfish.com