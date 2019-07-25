Clean Work: Trojan Football already bonding in 2019, car wash latest example

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The busy summer for the Millington Trojan Football team continued with a twist Saturday morning.

Outside of the Millington O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 7781 Highway 51 North, several Trojan players tackled the heat to wash vehicles. The soapy buckets of water and pressure washer provided the boys with resources to clean cars, trucks and SUVs.

And the waterworks gave the players a chance for moments of fun spraying each other. But dozens of vehicles took advantage of the fund raiser.

“We are having a car wash to help the football players get their athletic fees paid for and to have them be out in the community,” Millington Football Booster Club member Susan Graves said, “so the community can get hyped about the upcoming football season. We want them to see these kids and see how much of hard workers they are.”

In addition to weight room sessions, conditioning and film class, the Trojans players had an additional fundraising effort with a Lift-A-Thon previously. Players were sponsored for a fee per pound during the lifts.

Graves said the players will be raising money for athletic fees up to the season opener in Jackson Aug. 23 at Liberty.

“If anybody is interested in sponsoring one of the children for an athletic fee,” she concluded, “which is $100, they can contact Tony Johnson through our Facebook page Millington Trojan Football Boosters.”