Obituaries July 25, 2019

GLENDA FAYE CALHOUN

Ms Glenda Faye Calhoun, 66, of Atoka, passed away July 13, 2019 at Baptist Hospital Tipton in Covington. Her visitation was held July 19 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., in Millington. There was a viewing July 20 with a funeral at St John M.B. Church, in Atoka. Interment followed at St. John Community Cemetery. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., had charge.

CAROLYN LYNNE CARROLL

Carolyn Lynne Carroll, 58, of Millington, passed away July 17, 2019. The family received friends until the service on July 23 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. In lieu of flowers her family asks for indoor or outdoor plants that Carolyn loved so much. Donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County and/or Paws and Claws Rescue. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

EDWARD FRANKLIN ELLIS

Edward Franklin Ellis, HTC E7, of Millington, passed away July 12, 2019. Ed was a retired carpenter/maintenance for NAS Millington. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Edith Ellis; daughter, Katrina Climer; sister, Linda Watts (Chuck); grandchildren, Destiny, Jace and Riley. Ed was a private person in life, but a lot of enjoyment was brought to anyone in his presence. While serving in the United States Navy, he called many foreign ports home in his 20 plus years of service. Among those bases was USNS Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines, where he met Edith. They were married August 31st, 1973 and remained married until he crossed over to Heaven. Among his interests were reading novels and history, woodworking, and fishing at his beloved Bull Shoals, Arkansas cabin. Over the years he completed many woodworking projects for family and friends and those completed projects are treasured still today. When fishing he enjoyed the quietness of the lake and casting repeatedly for any catch he might get. At times the only time he would talk would be to announce, “Got one!”, “Lost that one”, or “I might need the net”. His reading interests ranged from Louis L’Amore, Tom Clancy, Steven Ambrose, and many others. Ed was respected by his family, friends, peers, and by the Philippine Community of Millington. Edith has many friends within that community, and they accepted Ed as one of their own. Ed will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all that knew him. The family received friends July 16 until the service at the Millington Chapel. The family asks any memorials be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel.

BETTYE J. GODDARD

Bettye J. Goddard, 85, of Millington, passed away July 16, 2019. The family received friends July 19 at the Millington Chapel of Munford Funeral Home with a service Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Interment followed in Saulsbury Cemetery in Saulsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

WILLIAM ROWELL ‘BILL’ GRAGG

William Rowell “Bill” Gragg, 60, a farmer of Millington, passed away July 17, 2019. The family asks any memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

RONALD DEAN LILLEY

Ronald Dean Lilley, 75, of Millington passed away July 16, 2019. Graveside service was held July 19 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis. Millington Funeral Home Inc., had charge.

NANCY ANN RECANE

Nancy Ann Recane, 66, of Millington, passed away July 16, 2019. . In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

ANNIE LOUISE REEDER THOMAS

Annie Louise Reeder Thomas, 77, of Millington, passed away July 13, 2019. Visitation took place July 20 with funeral, all at Fullview Baptist Church, in Bartlett. Interment followed at Fullview Cemetery. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.