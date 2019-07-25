Public Safety July 25, 2019

Arrests

July 11- 21-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation;

July 12- 32-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 30-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, use of hand-held mobile telephone or personal digital assistant prohibited while driving;

July 13- 36-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 25-year-old Munford male charged with speed limit violation, possession of a controlled substance with Intent to manufacture/deliver/sell,, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and compliance with financial responsibility law required; 26-year-old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 31-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and revocation of suspension of sentence;

July 14- 47-year-old Memphis male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

July 15- 31-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property over $1,000; 35-year-old Southaven, Miss., male charged with possession of a controlled substance with Intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers to exercise due care and child abuse and child neglect or endangerment; 19-year-old Bartlett male charged with theft of property over $1,000; 35-year-old Southaven, Miss., charge with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse and child neglect or endangerment;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call/Service

July 7- 4083 Isom Cove AC;

July 8- 7908 Harrold Street; 5081 Easley Street/43-B;

July 9- 8181 Highway 51 North; 5057 O’Connor; 8570 Highway 51 North; 5057 O’Connor;

July 11- 4945 Bilrae Circle North; Raleigh-Millington Raod & Navy Raod;

July 12- 4867 Clear Creek Drive; 4923 Navy Road/5; 3840 Shelby Road; 7847 Church Street; 5076 Thompson;

July 13- 5081 Easley Street; 4588 Talley Street;

Good Intent Call

July 9- 4933 Sigler Lane;

System Malfunction

July 8- 6454 Kerrville Rosemark Road;

Assist Invalid

July 10- 8602 Wells Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

July 10- Raleigh-Millington Road & Highway 385; 9270 Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Cancelled

July 8- 5077 Wilkinsville Road;

July 9- 4741 Oak Harbour Trace;

July 13- 4858 Navy Road; Bethuel Road & Kerrville Rosemark Road;

DUI Blood Draw

July 7- 4836 Navy Road/Suite 1;

Alarm System Sounded

July 9- 5081 Easley Street;

July 10- 4641 Shelby Road;

Drug Overdose

July 7- 8039 Highway 51 North;

July 12- 6636 Highway 51 North;

Person in Distress

July 7- 4771 Janie Avenue;

July 8- 4704 Cedar Rose Drive;

July 12- 3714 Lucy Road;