Star Staff Reports

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation after an overnight shooting into Monday morning.

It happened in the 5900 block of Wagon Hill Road.

That street is located near Raleigh-Millington Road and the Waverly community. The only information about the victim in the early moments was his age of 17-year-old. The teen was shot and transported to Regional One Hospital in Downtown Memphis.

He is expected to be okay.