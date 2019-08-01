Goal… Tending

The last week in July, the William Osteen Gymnasium on the campus of Millington Central High School was undergoing another addition. After a new floor and paint job, the latest improvement to the home of Trojan Basketball was six new goals. Installer Brian Fizer got the process started July 23 by taking down the old backboards and rims.

Earlier this year, Millington School Board unanimously approved a $39,396 contract for the purchase and installation of six new basketball goals in the MCHS Gymnasium. The contract was with Toadvine Enterprises under a Sourcewell contract.