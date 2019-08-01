Public Safety August 1, 2019

Arrests

July 16- N/A

July 17- N/A

July 18- 31-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment x 4; 28-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment x 4; 29-year-old Covington male charge with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 43-year-old Tennessee male charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;

July 19- N/A

July 20- 36-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 31-year-old Millington male charged with public indecency; 21-year-old Brighton female charged with theft of property under $1,000; 29-year-old Millington male charger with possession of handgun while under influence, simple possession or casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway, driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 53-year-old Byhalia, Miss., male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation;

July 21- 32-year-old Millington male charged possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufactured/deliver/sell; 30-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

July 22- 29-year-old Memphis male charged failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call/Service

July 14- 4872 Bill Knight Avenue; 5090 Copper Creek Blvd/303; 5057 O’Connor;

July 15- 5081 Easley Street;

July 16- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road; 7185 Renda Street; 8132 Hill Street; 4685 Bill Knight Avenue;

July 17- 7170 Alexander Hill Lane; 7938 Quito Road;

July 18- 8114 Hill Street; 7940 Newport Street; 7074 Prather Street; 8445 Highway 51 North; Singleton Parkway & Highway 385;

July 19- 7947 Church Street/4; 7931 Pryor Place; 8188 Highway 51 North;

July 20- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Unintentional

July 18- 8800 Highway 51 North;

System Malfunction

July 14- 8526 Highway 51 North;

July 17- 5081 Easley Street;

Rescue, EMS Incident

July 17- Highway 51 North;

Motor Vehicle Accident

July 15- Raleigh-Millington Road & Juana Drive; Wilkinsville Road & West Union Road;

July 16- Highway 51 North & Paul Barrett Parkway; 6880 Singleton Parkway;

July 19- Highway 51 North & Veterans Parkway;

July 20- 7754 Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Cancelled

July 14- 8526 Highway 51 North;

July 17- Navy Road & Church Street; 5080 Copper Creek Blvd; 8526 Highway 51 North; 6331 Woodgreen Drive; 5057 O’Connor Drive;

July 18- 8526 Highway 51 North;

July 19- 6331 Woodgreen Drive;

July 20- 4682 Laurel Downs Road/Memphis;

False Alarm or Fire

July 17- 5081 Easley Street; 5081 Easley Street;

Smoke Detector Activated

July 18- 8526 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

July 14- 4751 Saratoga Avenue;

Person in Distress

July 15- 4741 Oak Harbour Trace; 7020 Highway 51 North;

Assistance

July 15- 7631 Kiowa Street;

Medical Assistance

July 16- 4262 Autumn Sun Road;

July 17- 5099 Pruitt Street;

July 20- Newport Street & Jack Huffman Blvd; 7853 Hickory meadow Road;

Alarm System Activated

July 19- 5080 Copper Creek Blvd; 8507 Highway 51 North/107; 8059 Highway 51 North;

Assist Police

July 20- 4836 Navy Road; 4836 Navy Road;