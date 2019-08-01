St. Francis to host a free seminar on ED

Star Staff Reports

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a subject most men don’t want to discuss, but ignoring the problem won’t make it go away.

If you’re affected by ED, you’re not alone. This condition affects more than 30 million American men.

The good news is that a little information can make a big difference in helping you solve the problem.

Having trouble getting or maintaining an erection becomes more common as you get older, but it is not a natural part of aging. ED can be the result of physical or psychological issues- or possible a combination of both.

“I encourage men that are experiencing ED to speak to their physician,” said urologist Zachary Corr, M.D. “It is especially important because ED can often be a sign of other health issues such as cardiovascular disease. Sometimes just making a lifestyle change like eliminating tobacco or becoming more active can make an impact when it comes to treating ED.”

Psychological factors can also cause ED. Conditions such as depression, stress, or relationship problems can contribute to the problem.

“It’s not unusual for any man to occasionally experience erectile problems,” said Dr. Corr. “Unfortunately, this can cause some men to lose confidence and feel more performance anxiety, which leads to a vicious cycle resulting in long-term ED.”

Medication is often the first option when it comes to treating ED. Additional treatment options include injections, pumps, and surgery.

“I’ve seen a great deal of success with penile implants,” said Dr. Corr. “The implant is concealed, so you’ll be the only one that knows it’s there. It works 24/7 and doesn’t affect pleasure sensations or the ability to have an orgasm.”

If ED is currently limiting intimacy and affecting your relationship with your partner as well as your own self-esteem, Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett will be hosting a free seminar on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.

To register for this event, go to www.SaintFrancisBartlett.com/Urology or call 833-239-5446.

