H.Y.P.E. honors Sellers

On July 20, Helping Young People Excel hosted its Fourth Annual Awards Gala and Ceremony for its 2019 scholarship recipients. After H.Y.P.E. founder Ruth Wilburn presented 20 area incoming college freshmen with laptops and Microsoft Word gift cards, she called up H.Y.P.E. staff member LeeEva Hickerson to present the 2019 Community Appreciation Award. This year’s recipient was The Millington Star editor and West 10 Media sports editor Thomas Sellers Jr.

Hickerson reflected on Sellers’ time with the newspaper since 2003 and highlighted some of his achievements. Wilburn said Sellers was the fourth honoree for this award because of his dedication to the area youth through his stories, coverage and going beyond the job description to help children reach their full potential.