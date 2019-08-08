Obituaries August 8, 2019

ETHEL MAE WRAY-BORUM

Ethel Mae Wray-Borum, 66, of Munford, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Allenbrooke Health Care Center. Visitation was held Aug. 3 with funeral at Sanctify Holiness Outreach Ministries in Millington. Interment followed at St. Paul Chapel Cemetery in Drummonds. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

EMMA SUE TOLLISON CLARK

Emma Sue Tollison Clark, 81, formerly of Munford, passed away on July 28, 2019 in Jackson. Visitation was held July 30 at the Munford Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service was held July 31. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorials be sent to the Kirkland Cancer Center Patient Fund, 720 West Forest Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301, Munford United Methodist Church, 57 South Tipton Street, Munford, TN 38058, or the American Heart Association. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

LORRAINE SIMMONS GRIFFIN

Lorraine Simmons Griffin, 63, of Millington, originally of Albany, Ga., passed away on July 29, 2019. Visitation was held Aug. 3, at Munford Funeral Home in Millington, with the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to The Jimmy V Foundation or the UT/West Institute for Cancer Research. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

LILLIE MAE HURD

Lillie Mae Hurd, 82, of Millington, passed away July 31, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Visitation was held Aug. 2 with funeral Aug. 3 with a viewing all at Noah Chapel A.M.E. Church,in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

FRANCES KAYE JOYNER

Frances Kaye Joyner, 53, of Millington, passed away July 25, 2019 at her residence. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

PAUL E. SAMS

Paul E. Sams, 81, of Brighton, formerly of Memphis passed away on July 28, 2019. The family received friends July 31 until the service at the Munford Chapel. Interment followed in Salem Cemetery in Atoka. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

SUE C. STILSON

Sue C. Stilson 84 of Munford passed away July 25, 2019. Millington Funeral Home, Inc. had charge;

ARTHUR WAYNE WARREN

Arthur Wayne Warren, 73, Atoka, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Memphis, after a long battle with cancer. Family visitation was held on Aug. 2, with funeral services to celebrate his life held on August 3 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home, in Millington. Fellowship was held after the service and burial at the funeral home.