Public Safety August 8, 2019

Arrests

July 23- 28-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

July 24- 29-year-old Millington male charged with criminal impersonation, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 45-year-old Fason, N.C. male charged with domestic assault;

July 25- 21-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and revocation of suspension of sentence; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation, failure to appear – violation/probation, failure to appear – non-payment of fines, theft of property under $1,000 and theft of property under $1,000; 39-year-old Memphis female charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card and identity theft;

July 26- 21-year-old Munford male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation, open container law and compliance with financial responsibility law required;

July 27- 22-year-old Millington male charged with rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor; 51-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct; 35-year-old Millington female chargd with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and failure of appear – criminal case; 22-year-old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

July 28- 48-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, open container law, reckless driving, speed limit violation and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 40-year-old Munford male charged with public intoxication; 47-year-old Millington male charged with driving while restriction in effect, altering, falsifying or forging evidences of title, assignments or plates and vehicle entering through highway or stop intersection; 32-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 60-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 29-year-old Millington male charged with prohibtied weapons and speed limit violation;

City Court Reports

July 16, 2019

Fines

Jonathan W. Chandler of 2300 Dexter Street in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Destinee R. Govan of 2637 Filmore Avenue in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Michael J. Languedoc of 7739 Tecumseh Street in Millington was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge, amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and following too close, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Corey B. Massey of 6366 Brockman Road in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Dalton K. Matthews of 8092 Soderlund Drive in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Stephen C. Perry of 103 W. Lawnwood Drive in Collierville was charged with disorderly conduct, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Brandy A. Shaw of 7928 Newport Blvd., in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Destiny L. Steward of 77 Charles Place in Munford was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Christopher A. Trotter of 991 Tracy Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; and violation of registration law, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Ruben A. Waits of 4298 Atoka Idaville Road in Atoka was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Detar S. Young of 4916 Navy Road No. 7 in Millington was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 2 days jail 2 credit and violation of handheld mobile device, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Brandon A. Blaylock was charged with violation of probation, found guilty 11 months, 27 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections, 5 days credit;

Devin M. Clark of 1865 Driftwood in Memphis was charged with violation of probation, guilty plea, no fine, no cost, 10 months, 29 days jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/25 probation, 4 days credit, random drug screens;

Christopher Fair of 3630 Jackson Avenue in Memphis was charged with violation of probation, guilty plea, no fine, no cost, 90 days jail, 3 days credit;

Miquel A. Matthews of 566 Pintail Circle of Drummonds was charged with pawned or conveyed rental property, granted diversion/probation, 11 months, 29 days plus cost;

Kirkland W. Richardson of 8114 Hill Street in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation 11 months, 29 days plus cost, random drug screens; and possession of drug paraphernalia, granted diversion/probation, 11 months, 29 days plus cost;

Hearing Waiver and Bind Over

Gregorey Scott Gordon of 528 Belvedere Drive in West Memphis, Ark., was charged with criminal impersonation, improper lights-general, reckless driving, speeding and violation of registration;

Antonio D. Jones of 8751 Wilkinsville Road in Millington charged with failure to appear;

Rocky B. Price of 7066 Highway 51 North in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, burglary and criminal attempt to commit, transfer to Drug Court;

Kenyatta M. Sherron was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Devin H. Willing of 7925 North Highway 51 in Millington was charged with resisting official detention;

City Court Reports

July 23, 2019

Fines

Joseph J. Cook of 1203 Wilson Circle in Dyersburg was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Paul A. Hopper of 309 N. Tipton Street in Covington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Isa A. Lee of 556 Rae Drive in Munford was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Amy M. Perez of 5091 Brinkley Street in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Justin J. Terry of 26 Michael Cove in Brighton was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Nicolas J. Ingram of 873 North Highland in Memphis was charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea no fine, no cost 90 days jail, 3 days credit;

Timothy R. Keen of 828 Baltic Street in Memphis was charged with violation of probation, guilty plea no fine no cost, 50 days jail, 13 days credit;

Herbert A. Kraemer of 183 Woodshire Lane in Brighton was charged with driving under the influence, DUI- first offense $750 fine & cost, 11 months, 29 days, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year, interlock required;

Jabbar M. Smith of 8592 Wells Road in Millington was charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11 months, 29 days jail, 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days attend anger management, random drug screens and no contact with victim;

Hearing Waiver and Bind Over

Mario C. Hooper of 1230 Carr Road in Clarksdale,Miss., was charged with criminal impersonation, license to be carried and exhibited on demand and speeding;

Cody R. Howard of 8236 Pine Valley Lane in Germantown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia;

Zandria M. Morgan of 6344 Kerrville Rosemark Road in Millington was charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving and resisting official detention;

Ashlee N. Sage of 55 Zachary Lane in Brighton was charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call/Service

July 21- 7942 Mary Lynn Cove; 8188 Highway 51 North;

July 22- 3820 Micro Drive; 6702 Raleigh-Millington Road;

July 25- 5081 Easley Street; 7227 Pam Drive; 5081 Easley Street; 4836 West Navy Circle; 4269 Mary Lynn Drive;

July 26- 7951 Nelson Street; 5077 Easley Street; 7881 Sallie Street;

Outside Rubbish

July 27- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Carbon Monoxide

July 27- 4691 Honeysuckle Lane South;

Assist Invalid

July 27- 4900 Cuba-Millington Road;

Building Fire

July 22- 8115 Highway 51 North; 8119 Highway 51 North;

Cooking Fire

July 24- 4254 Colorday Cove;

False Alarm

July 24- 3895 Highway 14;

Electrical Wiring

July 26- 4430 West Union Road;

Hazardous Condition

July 26- 4430 West Union Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

July 23- 7925 Highway 51 North;

Smoke Detector Activated

July 23- 7996 Wilkinsville Road;

July 25- 5077 Easley Street/301;

Alarm System Sounded

July 23- 8490 Highway 51 North; 8490 Highway 51 North;

Medical Assist

July 23- 7672 Kiowa Street; 4853 Bill Knight Avenue; 7906 Raleigh-Millington Road; 4915 Navy Road;

July 24- 5080 School Street; Church Street; 7875 Church Street/2;

Brush Fire

July 25- 5101 Brinkley Drive;

Arcing, Shorted

July 26- 5122 School Street;

Service Call, Others

July 26- 7701 Kiowa Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

July 26- Highway 51 North & Highway 385;

Sprinkler Activated

July 26- 8490 Highway 51 North;