TRACKING WITH THOMAS- Wacky & Fun Weekend!

It was a active weekend in Millington with a festival hosted on the campus of Emmanuel the WORD Church located at 8641 Greenhill Road. Right before several children headed back to school, they visited the church for a bounce house, mobile video game trailer, concessions and much more. The event was enjoyed with power the enter day. That might have been a different story if the event was held Sunday. Part of Millington endured a power outage Sunday afternoon. Millington Police Department officers managed traffic at intersections of Highway 51. There were even outages at traffic lights along Navy Road as well.