Back for the Future: Buchanan returns to Millington to lead volleyball program

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 and “The Cosby Show’s new season was highly anticipated.

And Millington Central High School was welcoming Angie Buchanan to the campus to the teach and also coach the Lady Trojan Volleyball program. “Stranger Things,” one of Nexflix’s most popular shows, have happened over the past 23 years opening the door for Buchanan’s return to MCHS.

“It feels like I’ve circled back because this was my first job,” she said. “This was my first job for four years coaching and teaching. Everything has improved since I’ve left.

“I’m here to improve the girls,” Buchanan added. “That’s our goal. We have lot of enthusiastic girls here and we have a lot of hard work to do.”

Buchanan has been on that “Old Town Road,” the longest No. 1 song in U.S. history, working hard over the past 25 years involved with some of the best volleyball players in the Memphis area. After leading the Munford Lady Cougars to a district title a few years ago, Buchanan moved on to Bolton for one year and then off to Lausanne.

But Buchanan got her big break at Millington in 1986. After leaving Flag City in 1990, Buchanan made a bigger name for herself coaching at St. Benedict and with the Memphis Metro program.

During her time away, the Lady Trojan Volleyball program endured some tough season. But in recent years, Millington Volleyball enjoyed success with a pair of Sub-State appearances coming in 2015 and 2017.

Buchanan inherits a roster with a few players leftover from the Regional championship squad.

“It’s going to take a lot of work,” she acknowledged. “They need a lot of work fundamentally. But they do work hard, that’s a good thing. It’s going to take a lot of fundamental work but with our district I expect us to do OK.”

Before taking on the likes of Ripley, Haywood, Bolivar Central, Covington and Fayette-Ware, Buchanan will take the Lady Trojans to tournaments like the River City Classic and White Station Invitational.

The Lady Trojans will also be tested by St. Mary’s, Tipton-Rosemark Academy, Munford and Brighton. Buchanan said she is excited to kick off her second tenure at Millington building toward more championship success.

“Just working hard in practice, I think the building blocks are starting to take place,” she concluded. “But I do think they need a lot of fundamental work and once we learn how to play it’s all about playing together.”