Back from the ashes: Church Street Exxon back to full service after March fire

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The grand reopening process of the Church Street Exxon began Aug. 5 with cash only purchases.

Aug. 12 marked the official return of the longtime service station operating at full strength. Back on March 13, a fire broke out inside the gas station around 9:30 a.m.

“They have done a great job with the renovations,” Church Street Exxon employee Barbara “Mama” Fincher said. “They started on April 28 and it has come a long way.”

It was five months ago, the Millington Fire and Shelby County Fire departments were called to 7757 Church Street. The business suffered fire damage and according to eyewitnesses flames were shooting from the back of the gas station before the fire departments arrived on the scene.

About a month later crews started the renovation process.

The marquee has a new brick structure that also adorns the four new gas pumps. Now the gas price shines with red digital number as far as Veterans Parkway.

While the façade of the service stations of yesteryear remains, the interior has a 21st Century vibe. New wooden style walls and marble countertops are throughout the store.

“There is a new freezer section and there will be sweet tea and tea offered at the coffee station,” Fincher noted. “They told me this store has been around since the 1930s. It’s a tradition around here. Now it is better and has expanded.”

Fountain drinks, hot food and all the traditional amenities will be available at the Church Street Exxon. The cash-only process was until Friday when the new credit card machine was up and running.

The new restrooms and the rest of the renovations were scheduled to be completed over the weekend leading to the official grand reopening Monday.