Calendar of Events August 15, 2019 (TROJAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE)

Playhouse 51

Playhouse 51 presents Steel Magnolias Sept. 6,7,13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. at Williams Hall at First United Methodist Church located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road. The show is being sponsored by Reed Family Dentistry and Dynamix Physical Therapy. For more information, visit www.playhouse51.com or call 872-7170.

FUMC Summer Series

Beginning Sunday, June 30 Rev. Ronnie Peck of the First United Methodist Church located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road, will present a six-week Summer Sermon Series entited “Our Simplified Faith.” He will be preaching on the Bible stories many of us first leaned about as children, as chosen by the congregation: Tower of Babel, Daniel and the Lion’s Den, Woman Touches Jesus’ Cloak, Samson, Fiery Furnace and Jesus Walks on the Water. For more information, call 872-4414 or visit www.fumcmillington.org or millingtonfumc@rittermail.com

Aug. 24

Trivia Contest will be held Saturday starting at 6 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God located at 3719 Shelby Road in Millington. Bring your own food. Sodas will be available. Tickets are $100 per table (eight to a table). The event proceeds go to benefit Millington Trojan Wrestling. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mchs-trojan- wrestling

Aug. 30

Sign up today for the Safelite AutoGlass Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Glen Eagle Golf Club located at 6168 ATTU Street. For more information, call 872-1486.

Sept. 6-7

International Goat Days Festival in memory of Babe Howard will be celebrating the 30th Annual event Sept. 6-7 at USA Stadium in Millington. For more information call 873-5770.

Sept. 7

The Millington Lions’ Club will host its annual Pancake Breakfast Sept. 7 beginning at 7 a.m. There is a fee which includes the meal. Come out to support this fundraiser for the Lions Club with members from Millington, Munford,Atoka, Brighton, Burlison, Drummonds, and Rosemark as well as Frayser in Memphis. For more information or sponsorship opportunity, call 872-6896

Sept. 28

The 2019 Aquatseli (Cherokee for “Our”) Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 28 in Meeman Shelby Forest. There will be several attractions for the event. For more information, visit www.ourbluegrassfest.com/

Sept. 28

Retired Activities Seminar & Veterans’ Job Fair will be held Saturday at the NSA Mid-South Conference Center located at 5700 ATTU Street in Millington. There will be representatives from Veterans Affairs, DFAS, Tricare, Society Security Administration, Retired Activities Office Vet Center and more. The Job Fair is open to all active duty, retirees, veterans and spouses. Employer and information booths will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and speaker presentation time is 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 874-5075.

Sept. 28 &29

Free CERT Class will be held Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 29 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Millington Training Center located at 5591 Dakar in Millington. Sign up or if you have any questions, contact Ted Dent at 873-5800 or e-mail t.dent@millingtontontn.gov

Sept. 28

The Retired Activities Seminar & Veterans’ Job Fair will be held Saturday with representative from Veterans Affairs, DFAS Tricare, the Social Security Administration, Retired Activities Office, Veteran Center and more. The job fair is open to all active duty, retirees, veterans and spouses. For more information or to register, call 874-5075.

Month of October

The 2019 Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Luncheon will be held Thursday at Crosspointe Baptist Church located at 8850 Highway 51 North.

The event is being sponsored by Love Worth Finding Ministries with Adrian Rogers and Cookies, Cupcakes & Classy. There are more sponsorships available. The guest speaker this year will be Millington Basketball legend and Millington Municipal Schools’ LaTesa McLaughlin. For more information, call the MACC office at 872-1486

Veterans Parkway Closures

Veterans Parkway (from Navy Road to Highway 51) will be closed during times listed below to allow a production company to film a televisions series, “Street Outlaws” at this location. The City of Millington apologizes for the inconveniences that this will cause our motoring public during these hours, and asks for your patience during these times.

*Saturday, Aug. 17 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Time and dates are subject to change. There are no exact air dates yet, but these episodes should air sometime in the fall on the Discovery channel.

