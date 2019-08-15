Obituaries August 15, 2019

ANNE MATTHEWA ‘MATTY’ BOUCK

Anne Matthewa “Matty” Bouck, 63, crossed into eternal life on Aug. 5, 2019 at her home in Atoka, following a long struggle with cancer. The funeral service was held at Munford First United Methodist Church, 57 S. Tipton St., Munford on Aug. 14. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home – Munford Chapel had charge.

PATRICIA ANNE COLEMAN

Patricia Anne Coleman, 74, of Millington, passed away August 4, 2019. The family received friends Aug. 5 until the memorial service at the Millington Chapel. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

VERNON WAYNE ELROD

Vernon Wayne Elrod, 79, of Atoka, passed away August 4, 2019. The family received friends Aug. 10 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

LILLIE MAE HURD

Lillie Mae Hurd, 82, of Millington passed away July 31, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Visitation was held Aug. 2 with funeral on Aug. 3 all at Noah Chapel A.M.E. Church in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge

SHARON LEA MEDEARIS KELLER

Sharon Lea (Medearis) Keller, asleep in Jesus on July 30, 2019 at age 49. Beloved wife (married March 22, 1997) and best friend of Kevin A. Keller. Beloved mama of Abbey Rose Keller and Aleece Renee Keller. Dearest daughter of Robert and Christine Medearis, of Millington,TN. Dear daughter-in-law of Karen and the late Richard F. Keller, Jr. Dear sister of Rose Ann (Leroy) Feuchter, Mark Knevitt, Kathleen Ervin, Jennifer Tober, Jackie Medearis, and the late Don Knevitt and Rhonda Stotts. Dear niece, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She was a successful cosmetologist who loved “making people beautiful” for over 30 years. A memorial will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hampton United Methodist Church located at 7835 Armour Road, Millington, TN 38053. Memorials to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.

ANDRE PUGH

Andre Pugh, 52, of Atoka passed away August 2, 2019. Visitation was held Aug. 10 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Atoka until the funeral service. Interment was held in St. Jon Cemetery. Millington Funeral Home had charge.

JoANN ROBERT

JoAnn Roberts, 77, of Millington, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. The family received friends Aug. 10 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in West Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to The Shepherd’s Haven, 175 Shepherds Haven Way, Arlington, TN 38002 (901) 347-5296

ROSE MARIE ROBISON

Rose Marie Robison, 83, of Millington, passed away Aug. 3, 2019. The family received friends Aug. 6 with a service Aug. 7 at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in West Union Cemetery.

Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.