THE BEST SELLERS’ LIST- Highly Heralded: My independent countdown of the best things in Collierville

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

One of the most beautiful places to live that’s not only Shelby County but also in the Volunteer State is Collierville.

I’ve been blessed to visit this part of our little corner in Southwest Tennessee on multiple occasions working for The Collierville Independent. The Independent has recently merged with the historic Collierville Herald this summer allowing me to cover the community in a broader way.

Over the years I have grown a deep appreciation for the town. Its beauty and connection with history is evident with every visit. While embracing modern technology, Collierville has plenty of old-school flavor.

Collierville is one of the best suburbs of the Memphis metropolitan area. The town has a population of about 44,000 according to the 2010 census. On the outside looking in, Collierville is a town with large houses and plenty of retail.

Collierville is used to being on the cutting edge of development and business growth dating back to the 1830s. Located on Poplar Pike, Collierville was a central hub for Tennessee and Mississippi. Collierville received its name because entrepreneur Jesse R. Collier laid out a tract of land into lots, bought space in the Memphis Enquirer and advertised “The Town of Collier for Sale.”

That sale has blossomed into the jewel we know today. But before I get into the best of Collierville, I have to note this one thing I dislike about the town. It takes forever to get to Collierville. It doesn’t matter if you go around 385 or hike down Poplar Avenue, it’s going to take anywhere from 40 minutes to an hour to get to Collierville.

I pack luggage, a small meal and send loving text message to my family before I head on my journey to Collierville. Once I get there it is worth the time invested in my car.

Here are a few of my honorable mentions: Thomas Meat Market, Hewlett & Dunn Jean Boot Barn, Museum of Biblical History, Dixie Pickers and Morton Museum of Collierville History.

10. Collierville Day Spas

If you need a relaxing escape, Collierville offers a triangle of paradise. Make time for yourself to visit either Spa Collierville (1016 W. Poplar Avenue, No. 106), Gould’s Salon Spa – Houston Levee (3670 S. Houston Levee Road Suite 107) or Gould’s Salon Spa – Collierville (875 W. Poplar Avenue Suite No. 9). Now the primary place to get the full spa treatment is Spa Collierville. It offers a variety with special deals and packages.

Go get a massage, facial, manicure, body wrap and more. Also in the mix in Collierville for your relaxation needs are Massage Envy and Fielding and Company.

9. Herb Parsons Lake

When I was a child, my family enjoyed a family reunion near this lake. My mom’s side of the family comes from Fayette County, and Herb Parsons Lake was the ideal location for us to meet.

While I’ve never been on the lake, I appreciated its beauty that summer day. Herb Parsons Lake is a reservoir lake located in between Collierville and near the town of Eads. The lake is named after Herb Parsons, an exhibition shooter.

If you’re going to fully get the experience of Herb Parsons, please go out there to enjoy fishing, hiking, bicycle trails and wildlife. It has several facilities such as a boat launching ramp, fish attractors, a handicapped-accessible fishing pier, bait and tackle, and rental boats.

8. W.C. Johnson Park

Another great place for recreation in Collierville is W.C. Johnson Park. Located at Wolf Ridge Drive and Johnson Park, WCJ is 135 acres of natural beauty with trails, lakes and ballfields for soccer and baseball.

But I think most folks frequent the park during the summer months for the water spray area. Its target audience is children, but adults are “needed for supervision.” So all can enjoy the water poles, arches and other equipment spraying water. Giant sprinklers are a summertime must if you’re in the area.

7. FunQuest

For more fun in Collierville but heading indoors year around, let’s head to 440 Highway 72 West. That is where you will find FunQuest Bowl.

FunQuest is 64,000 square feet of family fun. My first introduction to the facility was about 10 years ago, covering TSSAA bowling. I was impressed by the clean appearance and spacing. But since that first visit when I saw about 30 lanes and a snack bar, FunQuest has expanded. The facility features a laser tag arena, bowling alley, skating rink, arcade and snack bar. There is also a soft play area and mini skating rink for the littlest children. FunQuest is the spot for a family outing or any special event.

6. Getting in the Air

If you need more of a challenge while having fun in Collierville, drive over to Poplar Market Plaza and make an appointment at Get Air Trampoline Park. The Park calls 952 W. Poplar Avenue home. It is fun for all ages with activities like Toddler Time, Club Air, A Special Time for You, Family Day, Twice the Time and Student Day.

Now there is another place in Collierville to get some hang time. Make sure you also give Urban Air Adventure Park a visit at 10337 East Shelby Drive. In addition to bouncing around, you can do the sky rider coaster, hit up the Spin Zone Bumper Cars and escape reality with virtual reality.

5. Collierville Towne Cinema Grill

Also known as the Malco Towne Cinema, I love my annual movie outing to this location. I’m greeted by the old school marquee and I know some of the best features of 21st Century movie viewing await inside. The 380 Market Blvd., location features first-run movies on 15 screens.

The staff at the Malco Towne Cinema do a great job of keeping the place clean and running smoothly.

The Towne Cinema also offers stadium seating, three concession stands and “rocker” seats. The Collierville Towne Cinema Grill is the ideal spot for a matinee.

4. Sheffield Antiques Mall

Looking for a blast of the past or a perfect birthday gift, you must ride over to 684 W. Poplar Avenue to Sheffield Antiques Mall. Collectables, vintage jewelry and furniture are just the tip of this massive iceberg.

Sheffield markets itself as “Where the past meets the present, anyone may find unique, chic and antique treasures.” The facility features 78,000 square feet of treasures. And there are more than 300 dealers.

This place is for the young and young at heart. It is a great place to go down memory lane and bring those pieces back home.

3. Collierville High School

The crown jewel of Collierville is the new Collierville High School. When the building opened last school year, it officially became the new landmark of the town.

I made my first official visit to the 11605 E. Shelby Drive location for the 2018 Dragon Fire Tournament (another proud tradition of CHS). Nearly 2,400 students call the amazing campus their school home.

With just a walk outside, drive around the buildings or a short tour, you realize all children deserve a great school like this to learn in. The residents of Collierville supported the new school to the tune of $93.5 million. But with top-notch classrooms, performing arts centers and athletic facilities, it will pay for itself quickly as long as the children excel.

But as a photographer, the campus can benefit now with wedding and engagement photo shoots. This is how beautiful the campus looks.

2. Carriage Crossing

Another recently built attraction to Collierville is Carriage Crossing. The official address is 4674 Merchants Park Circle. Currently it features about 110 stores. This open-air mall is a new shopping mecca in the Memphis area.

A part of the attractions are shops and restaurants with notables like Macy’s, Dillard’s, Sunglass Hut, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Hickory Tavern and Frida’s Mexican Restaurant.

But that’s too traditional for any type of mall. What separated Carriage Crossing is upcoming events and fun activities like free carriage rides and live music. It’s like a new town square for Collierville.

1. Collierville’s Historical Town Square

Collierville’s Historic Town Square is the “OG” (original gangster) of shops, boutiques and restaurants. With age comes additional attractions like historical features and more.

The Town Square is the face of Collierville. And anyone who calls Collierville home or comes to visit will enjoy exploring the vintage train and log cabin. Great food is nearby and just a good old day out awaits people of all ages on the Square.

The Historic Town Square located in the center of the business district has served as the site for various organized events such as the Cheese Carnival, Watermelon Festival, Fair on the Square and Mulberry Fine Arts Festival. The legacy of the Square began around 1876 with a two-story bandstand constructed in the park. A tornado destroyed that structure in 1955. Since then, we’ve all embraced the wrought iron cedar-shake octagon-shaped gazebo.

THOMAS SELLERS JR. is the editor of The Millington Star and both the sports editor and a weekly personal columnist for West 10 Media/Magic Valley Publishing. Contact him by phone at (901) 433-9138, by fax to (901) 529-7687 and by email to thomas@magicvalleypublishing.com.