Board approves consultant for compliance with city’s storm sewer system permit

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously approved a consultant to help the city comply with its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit.

Board members took the action during their Aug. 12 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Jon Crisp and seconded by Alderman Al Bell.

Millington obtained the permit from the state in order to comply with federal and state environmental regulations.

It requires the city to conduct both analytical and non-analytical monitoring of all sources and flows of storm water within its corporate limits.

City Finance Director John Trusty said the “very technical” requirements include looking at everything going into and coming out of the “streams,” as well as what comes through the storm drains.

“Every five-year permit cycle,” he noted, “we have to do all of this testing going forward.”

Because the city does not have a staff person qualified to conduct all the required reviews, the board determined that a consultant could best handle the functions.

Trusty said the city issued a Request for Proposals, and Tioga Environmental Consultants in Memphis submitted the only “timely” one. He noted that a firm in Nashville responded the day after the deadline, and there were no others.

The city’s Consultant Selection Review Committee recommended that the board employ Tioga for the project.

“It is a very unique field,” Trusty said, “and these folks are local. We believe they’ll do a good job.”

Upon approval by City Attorney Gerald Lawson, Mayor Terry Jones will be authorized to sign a contract and any related documents with the firm.

Trusty said the contract will be funded from the city’s storm water fees.