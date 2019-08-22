SPORT ALERT: 2019 Gridiron Glory on newsstands today

The Millington Star‘s more than decade old tradition of The Gridiron Glory is currently on newsstands. This is the first edition under the ownership of West 10 Media. The annual look inside area high school football has expanded from Millington, Munford, Brighton and Tipton-Rosemark Academy to other schools like Arlington, Bartlett, Bolton, Collierville, Germantown, Houston and introducing the Covington Chargers. Check out the breakdowns from the coaches, profiles on some notable seniors and keep up with all the big games that will be taking place this season.