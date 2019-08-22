Steel Magnolias coming to stage in Millington

Star Staff Reports

One of the most beloved movies of the late 1980s is coming to stage in Millington in September.

The 1989 film Steel Magnolias starred Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Dolly Parton. Now Millington’s Playhouse 51 will present Steel Magnolias Sept. 6,7,13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and September 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. in Williams Hall at First United Methodist Church located at 8029 Wilkinsville.

Tickets are only $12 Adults; $10 Students, Seniors, and Military and may be purchased at the door or online at www.playhouse51.com. The show is sponsored by Reed Family Dentistry and Dynamix Physical Therapy. Thirty years after the popular movie based on this play, you can enjoy again these wonderful female characters as they gather at Truvy’s Beauty Salon to have their hair done and to deal with all that life throws at them. For more information, call Playhouse at 872-7170.