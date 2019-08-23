2019 GRIDIRON GLORY- Ready to Grind: Munford’s defensive leader Carson Roberson prepares to set the tempo

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Grit N’ Grind team of Region 8-5A in the state of Tennessee is clearly the Munford Cougars

The team led by Head Coach Nick Markle likes to pound the ball with an option running game designed to eat up yards and the clock. And on defense the Cougars like to dominate the line of scrimmage with edge rushers forcing disruptions in the opposition’s passing game.

The man expected to the leader of the Munford defensive charge in 2019 is senior Carson Roberson. The All-Region defensive end knows is coaches believe in his abilities but he is processing the fact this is his senior campaign.

“It feels great to be here at senior year,” he said. “Coming in freshman year thinking this is going to be the longest four years of my life, but it’s gone by so fast. I can’t believe I am about to graduate and be up out of here about to play college football.”

With another successful season on the defensive line, Roberson could join the like of former Cougar like Marcus Webb on heading to the next level.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work,” Roberson said of earning offers. “Freshman and sophomore years I wasn’t very good. But a lot of hard work, coaching, focusing and with teammates helping me out, I’ve improved.”

Before National Signing Days later this fall and winter, Roberson is focusing on taking care of the late summer and early autumn agenda of the 2019 Munford schedule. Markle said the Cougar defense will be counted on to neutralize Region foes like Kirby, Brighton, Ridgeway and Southwind.

Markle said that starts with the leadership of Roberson.

“It feels good because the coaches have motivated me to improve,” Roberson said. “Coach Calhoun has brought me so far from where I was. Coach Markle is a great coach. Coach Kelly, my D-line coach had faith in me. They saw my quickness coming off the ball, my pass rush ability. You can’t beat my skills on that.

“It feels great Coach has that kind of faith in me,” he added. “I’ve become a leader on the team. On the field I’ve earned that respect. During practice working hard, I try to work harder than any other player to be a leader by example.”

Roberson said the first way he can repay the coaches’ faith in him is producing on Friday nights.

“A lot of sacks, the other quarterbacks might already know me,” Roberson said with a smile. “But I don’t mind reintroducing myself. And those runners, I am good at stopping the run too.”

The son of Jennifer Kelly and Rob Roberson moved to Tipton County from Greenville, Miss., in time to start school. Fast forward 13 years later, the Munford High School senior is ready to lead his team to another playoff appearance and a season to remember.

“It’s going to take a lot of focus and hard work,” he concluded. “We’re not a very big team. So we’re going to have to work harder than the other team.”