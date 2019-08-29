G.O.A.T.? 30th edition of Goat Days scheduled to be the biggest and greatest of all time

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Was it the late W.S. “Babe” Howard’s fascination with a fainting goat in Cuba or the importance of the animal in agriculture in the North Shelby Area?

Whatever the reason, the legend of the annual International Goat Days will celebrate its 30th edition Sept. 6-7 at Millington’s USA Stadium. The person in charge behind the scenes making sure the event attracts thousands of visitors is the City of Millington’s Alex Harris.

Getting her feet wet four years ago helping run the 27th Annual Goat Days, the last three have had the Harris imprint. While gathering entertainment, attractions and vendors, Harris has done her research on the tradition of Goat Days from chariot races to anvil shooting.

“I’ve tried to get a full understanding of the event’s history,” she acknowledged “I’ve heard story after story. It all depends on who you hear the story from. With each older person you talk to the story change. Nobody really actually knows how it happened or came to be.”

One thing Harris is sure about is this year’s showcase honoring “kids’ will feature a bigger and better two-day schedule.

“It’s the 30th annual and we’ll have more live music than we’ve ever had,” she noted. “We’ll have stuff we’ve never had before as far as I can tell. We’ve got Goat Yoga again. So we’re excited about that.

“We’ve got all the tractor pulls – West Tennessee Mini Pullers,” Harris added. “We’ve got the Dixie’s Iron Tractor Club coming back. We’ve got tractor shows, tractor parade and all the goat favorites are back.”

The baby goats will be out longer this year during Goat Yoga. And for those eager to learn more about goats, the Dairy Goat Association will be on hand.

The 2019 Goat Days kicks off with a “short” parade from the USA Stadium gate to the stage area Friday at 5:30. Day one will officially last from 6 to 10 p.m.

Then the Lions’ Club kicks off Saturday’s festivities with the annual Pancake Breakfast at 7 p.m. Both days will feature booths, food, crafts and Goat Days merchandise.

“Friday night we’ll have Twin Soul live from 6 to 9,” Harris noted. “They’re from here. Saturday we’ve got live music the whole day like the Millington Middle School band to Landon Lane and the Ivories Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute Show Saturday night.”

Harris has been busy ripping and running to secure other attractions like Old West Special Trails Rodeo Team, pinning/sorting mutton bustin, bounce out for the children, Goat Days Championship BBQ Contest, Steak Cook-Off and much more.

“They call me the ‘Crazy Goat Lady’ for a reason,” she said. “I’m the only one in the office who really looks forward to Goat Days. We all work as a team getting it together, but if anyone has a question about Goat Days they’re like, ‘Hey Alex.’

“It is the biggest event host every year,” Harris continued. “It brings in anywhere from 10 to 20,000 people.”

Harris said all those who pay the $5 for parking and visit USA Stadium will find something to enjoy during both days of the 30th Annual International Goat Days.

“There’s something for everybody,” she said. “Your kids can go play in the Kids’ Zone. There will be a rock wall this year. We have live music for all the adults. We’ve got tractor pulls for all those who love tractor pulls.

“While we got tractor pulls, we’ll have live music for those who don’t like tractor pulls,” she concluded. “We’ll have shopping available so you can get your Christmas shopping done with hand-made crafts.”