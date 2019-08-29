Lady Rebels overwhelm FACS in three sets

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

CORDOVA – Riding the high of a season-opening sweep over the Harding Academy Lady Lions, the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Lady Rebels made the journey to FACS hoping to start a winning streak.

The First Assembly Christian School Lady Crusaders were prepared to deliver TRA its first defeat of the 2019 season. FACS hung around in the opening set with the Lady Rebels nursing a 14-13 advantage midway through.

But TRA regrouped to snatch the opening set and momentum leading to a 25-20, 25-6 and 25-16 victory.

“So far it has been going pretty well,” TRA Head Coach Amy Weatherington said. “They’ve overcome some obstacles we’ve had to overcome. They’ve done it really well. They’re playing as team – great.”

The Lady Crusaders matched the Lady Rebels play for play in the first set with FACS receiving a kill from Sara Beasley that made the score 8-7 in favor of FACS.

TRA posted the next three points including a back row spike from Mary Leslie Cranford. With the Lady Rebels holding a 14-10 advantage, FACS scored the next three points to cut the deficit to a point.

The Lady Rebels had enough team plays to outscore FACS 11-7 to prevail with the five-point margin. Cranford had another kill and her teammate Mary Catherine Turner scored on a tip during that stretch.

“The first set I can take the blame for that,” Weatherington said. “We had a weird lineup and I put the same lineup in accidentally. I can take full blame for that one.”

With her correction formation in the second set, TRA seized control of the set early. Cranford and “The Test” Sarah Allyn Thornell achieved aces to help the Lady Rebels jump out to a 10-4 lead.

After the Lady Crusaders broke the serve to make the tally 10-5, the Lady Rebels regained the serve and placed the ball into the hands of Eva McIntosh. McIntosh got comfortable behind the service line helping TRA build a 23-5 lead.

TRA’s correct lineup seemed to be in the right place often while McIntosh served. SAT scored on a spike to make the score 16-5.

Moments later Thornell had another kill making the tally 19-5. Then it was Cran-Bury Time with Cranford slapping down a spike to make the FACS Gymnasium scoreboard read 20-5.

Entering the third set after the 25-6 win, TRA prepared for the Lady Crusaders response. FACS fought hard in the beginning moments of the final set only trailing 10-9.

TRA weathered the storm and proceeded to outscore FACS 15-7 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

“What do we need to work on before October?” Weatherington asked. “Just the little things, they’re playing real well together which is a strength for us.

“So the biggest things will be the tiny things like adjusting to hits,” she concluded. “That’s our biggest right now. And service, it was not too good tonight.”