Obituaries August 29, 2019

WANDA LOU ELDRIDGE CROZIER

Wanda Lou (Eldridge) Crozier, age 80, of Fairfield Glade, passed away August 16, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center as a result of two rare diseases, Amyloidosis and Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Wanda, daughter of Bynum and Laura Eldridge, was born June 20, 1939 in Guntersville, Alabama. She grew up in Trumann, Arkansas, and graduated from Trumann High School in 1957. In high school, she was active in FHA (state officer), Beta Club (scholastic achievement), school Annual (Editor) and was the Drum Majorette for the first school band. She married Joe Crozier, Jr. in 1960 in Trumann and they had two Children, Joe, III and Laura. Wanda was a military (USAF) wife with her husband for 30 years and was active in many church/military chapels and military functions. She was an active leader in her children’s endeavors including scouting, swimming, gymnastics and church. When they were stationed in Belgium, as a parent, she established a DoD High School Gymnastics Team that won the European DoD Schools Championship. She consistently opened her heart and home to others entertaining, cooking and helping others feel welcome. Wanda was an award winning cook. She served with UMCOR, Bread of Life and was a Stephens Minister. Wanda was also a devoted and passionate Tennessee Lady Vols fan. Wanda is survived by her husband, her two children Joe III (Emily) and Laura (Chris) Hood, two grandchildren Rebecca Hood and Stephen Hood, her sister, Nila Widner plus several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Billy Joe Eldridge. Funeral services were held at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church in Crossville, on August 24, Reverends Lanita Monroe and Moses Han officiated. Visitation was held August 23 at Bilbrey Funeral Home in Crossville. Interment was private at a later date. Memorials in honor of Wanda Crozier may be made to The Amyloidosis Foundation (www.amyloidosis.org) or Crossville Bread of Life (www.breadofliferescue.org). Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

FRANCES P. EISON

Frances P. Eison, 92, passed away on August 20, 2019. The family received friends on Aug. 22 with a service that followed. Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel had charge.

LARRY JAMES SMITH

Larry James Smith, 77, passed quietly, the way he lived, on August 15, 2019 at home in Atoka. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31 at the Millington Chapel. Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel had charge.

SHARON LOUISE MACDONALD

Sharon Lousie MacDonald, 70, of Millington, passed away August 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to Paws and Claws of Brighton. Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel had charge.

MARK STANLEY LARSON

Mark Stanley Larson, 71, passed away August 13, 2019 in Dyersburg. The family received friends Aug. 18 until the service at the Millington Chapel.