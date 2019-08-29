Public Safety August 29, 2019

Arrests

Aug. 15- 24-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Aug. 16- 55-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 32-year-old Memphis male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Aug. 17- 28-year-old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 24-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 29-year-old Memphis female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;

Aug. 18- 51-year-old Brighton male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, headlights on motor vehicles – operation during inclement weather; 26-year-old Millington male charged with harassment; 24-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 27-year-old Memphis female charged with evading arrest and special speed limitations;

Aug. 19- 33-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Aug. 20- 44-year-old Horn Lake, Miss., male charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation;

Aug. 21- 19-year-old Memphis female charged with assault and vandalism over $500;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medial Call/Service

Aug. 11- 8114 Hill Street; 5083 Pruitt Street;

Aug. 13- 6034 Chase Road; 8188 Highway 51 North; 7875 Church Street; 5057 O’Connor Drive;

Aug. 14- Bilrae Place; 8114 Hill Street; 6702 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Aug. 15- 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4900 Cuba-Millington Road; 7920 Highway 51 North/142; 7920 Highway 51 North/142;

Aug. 17- 4663 Navy Road; 7824 Highway 51 North/4; 7672 Kiowa Street; 7845 Hickory Meadow Road;

Assistance

Aug. 14- 4735 Bateman Road;

DUI Blood Draw

Aug. 13- 4836 Navy Road;

Public Service

Aug. 15- 6847 Kay Cove;

Aug. 16- 4912 Quay Hill Drive;

False Alarm

Aug. 16- 8639 North End Cove; 8667 Thunder Ridge Street;

Good Intent Call

Aug. 16- 7994 Highway 51 North;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Aug. 12- 7984 Highway 51 North; Veterans Parkway & Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

Aug. 13- 4867 Clear Creek Drive;

Medical Assistance

Aug. 16- 5081 Easley Street; 7768 Highway 51 North;

System Malfunction

Aug. 13- 8490 Highway 51 North;

Hazardous Conditions

Aug. 15- Shake Rag Road;

Dispatched & Canceled

Aug. 11- 4641 Sun Ridge;

Aug. 16- 5395 Clinchport Circle in Memphis;

Alarm System Activated

Aug. 15- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;