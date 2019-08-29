Public Safety August 29, 2019

Arrests
Aug. 15- 24-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
Aug. 16- 55-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 32-year-old Memphis male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
Aug. 17- 28-year-old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 24-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 29-year-old Memphis female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;
Aug. 18- 51-year-old Brighton male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, headlights on motor vehicles – operation during inclement weather; 26-year-old Millington male charged with harassment; 24-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 27-year-old Memphis female charged with evading arrest and special speed limitations;
Aug. 19- 33-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
Aug. 20- 44-year-old Horn Lake, Miss., male charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation;
Aug. 21- 19-year-old Memphis female charged with assault and vandalism over $500;
Fire Reports
Emergency Medial Call/Service
Aug. 11- 8114 Hill Street; 5083 Pruitt Street;
Aug. 13- 6034 Chase Road; 8188 Highway 51 North; 7875 Church Street; 5057 O’Connor Drive;
Aug. 14- Bilrae Place; 8114 Hill Street; 6702 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Aug. 15- 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4900 Cuba-Millington Road; 7920 Highway 51 North/142; 7920 Highway 51 North/142;
Aug. 17- 4663 Navy Road; 7824 Highway 51 North/4; 7672 Kiowa Street; 7845 Hickory Meadow Road;
Assistance
Aug. 14- 4735 Bateman Road;
DUI Blood Draw
Aug. 13- 4836 Navy Road;
Public Service
Aug. 15- 6847 Kay Cove;
Aug. 16- 4912 Quay Hill Drive;
False Alarm
Aug. 16- 8639 North End Cove; 8667 Thunder Ridge Street;
Good Intent Call
Aug. 16- 7994 Highway 51 North;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Aug. 12- 7984 Highway 51 North; Veterans Parkway & Highway 51 North;
Disregarded on Side
Aug. 13- 4867 Clear Creek Drive;
Medical Assistance
Aug. 16- 5081 Easley Street; 7768 Highway 51 North;
System Malfunction
Aug. 13- 8490 Highway 51 North;
Hazardous Conditions
Aug. 15- Shake Rag Road;
Dispatched & Canceled
Aug. 11- 4641 Sun Ridge;
Aug. 16- 5395 Clinchport Circle in Memphis;
Alarm System Activated
Aug. 15- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;