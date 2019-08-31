Obituaries August 1, 2019

DOROTHY ANN HOLIFIELD BOWERS

Dorothy Ann Holifield Bowers, 89, went on to be with the Lord on July 19, 2019. Visitation was July 22 with a service July 23 all at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Memorial may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

FERN ELIZABETH BRUBAKER

Fern Elizabeth Brubaker, 90, of Munford, passed away July 21, 2019. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, was the first female deaconate program graduate, an Army veteran, member of the Choctaw Nation, a home health nurse until age 84, retired nurse from Regional One in Memphis, and enjoyed gardening and bird watching, She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. “Jack” Brubaker, Sr. a son, Harold R. Brubaker, Jr., a granddaughter, Elizabeth Brubaker, and longtime companion, Vernon Chester Woodard. She is survived by her daughters, Fern Ann Brubaker of Orange Park, Fla., and Vanessa McKenzie of Olive Branch, Miss.; sons, Charles Brubaker of Munford, Stephen Brubaker, Sr. of Cheyenne, Wy., Don Brubaker of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Veronica Fleming of Tenn., Mark Woods of Ga., Kevin Woods of Fla., Brian McKenzie of Miss., Joshua Brubaker of WY, Stephen Brubaker, Jr. of Wy.; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Fleming, Caleb Fleming, Terrance Brubaker, Andrew Hargiz, Caitlynn Elizabeth Fleming, Caroline Grayce Fleming, Christian Perez-Woods, Jeremiah Woods, Brian Chase McKenzie, Dylan Woods, Konala Eguires, Konleigh Fern McKenzie. The family received friends July 28 at the Millington Chapel. The Rosary was read. A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 29 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment followed with military honors in West Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

ROLAND EUGENE CURTIS

Roland Eugene Curtis, 85, of Millington, went to be with the Lord July 18, 2019. The family received friends July 22 until the memorial service at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment in Memorial Gardens on Germantown Parkway.

JEFFREY WAYNE DUNBAR

Jeffrey Wayne Dunbar, 70, of Rosemark, passed away July 22, 2019. The family received friends July 25 with a service July 26 all at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Rosemark Cemetery. The family asks any memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

CEDRICK DEVON MALONE

Cedrick Devon Malone, age 18, of Millington, died July 20, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis. Visitation took place on July 27 with funeral all at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Millington. Jefferson Mortury, Inc. had charge.

BILLY SALES McCULLOUGH

Billy Sales McCullough, 84, passed away at his residence July 22, 2019. Visitation was held July 24 with services July 25 at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church.