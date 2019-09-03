SPORTS ALERT: Houston firmly atop West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings after two weeks

The West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings are back for year three. The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2019 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week Three.

WEEK THREE

1. Houston 2-0

(W 48-13 v@ Memphis Central )

Next Game: vs. Bolton

2. Briarcrest 2-0

(W 35-18 vs. Wooddale)

Next Game: @ Pope John Paul II

3. Covington 2-0

(W 37-12 vs. Bauxite, Ark.)

Next Game: @ Bolivar Central

4.Cordova 2-0

(W 21-20 @ Germantown)

Next Game @ South Panola, Miss.

5. ECS 2-0

(W 42-7 vs. St. Benedict)

Next Game: vs. Harding Academy

6. Collierville 2-0

(W 25-24 vs. Center Hill, Miss.)

Next Game: @ Memphis Central

7. Germantown 1-1

(L 21-20 vs. Cordova)

Next Game: vs. DeSoto Central, Miss.

8. Tipton-Rosemark Academy 2-0

(W 47-0 vs. Rossville)

Next Game vs. Jackson Christian

9. Bartlett 2-0

(W 21-6 vs. MAHS)

Next Game: vs. Memphis Overton

10. St. George’s 1-1

(W 40-6 vs. Craigmont)

Next Game: @ Northpoint

WEEK TWO

1. Houston

2. Briarcrest

3. Covington

4. Germantown

5. Cordova

6. ECS

7. Collierville

8. Millington

9. Arlington

10. TRA