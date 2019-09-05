Obituaries September 5, 2019

LEON WAYNE DODSON

Leon Wayne Dodson, 86, a retired school teacher for Memphis City Schools, passed away on August 27, 2019. The family requests memorials be sent to the Disabled American Veterans organization.

FRANCES P. EISON

Mrs. Frances P. Eison, 92, passed away on August 20, 2019. The family received friends on August 22 with a service that immediately followed. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

ROBERT ‘BEER MAN’ FOX JR.

Mr. Robert “Beer Man” Fox, Jr., 77, of Memphis passed away August 21, 2019. He attended Woodstock Elementary School. Funeral service was held August 26 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church. Interment followed at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

DARRELL KING ROZELL

Pastor Darrell King Rozell, age 63, of Drummonds, Tennessee passed August 27, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North. Visitation for Pastor Rozell was held August 30 with a memorial service at Greater Shiloh M.B. Church, in Brighton. Funeral service was held Saturday, August 31 at St. John M.B. Church in Atoka, with interment at Armstrong Cemetery on Armstrong Road. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

FLETCHER SHELTON JR.

Fletcher Shelton, Jr., passed away on August 23, 2019. Visitation was held August 30 at Jefferson Mortuary Chapel in Millington. Service was held August 31, with a viewing at Mt. Herman A.M.E in Millington. service followed at with interment in church cemetery. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

RICKY DALE SMITH

Ricky Dale Smith, 61, of Millington passed away on August 22, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of Life and dinner was held August 27 in the Fellowship Hall of West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Millington.