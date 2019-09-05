Public Safety September 5, 2019

Arrests

Aug. 22- 34-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 41-year-old Memphis female charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card; 60-year-old Atoka male charged with theft of property over $1,000;

Aug. 23- N/A

Aug. 24- 21-year-old Mercedes, Texas male charged with public intoxication

ang theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 41-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication; 30-year-old Millington male charged with escape; 37-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities; 29-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities;

Aug. 25- 35-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked ang violation of registration;

Aug. 26- 21-year-old Drummonds male charged with domestic assault; 56-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication;

Aug. 27- 48-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 49-year-old Millington male charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x 4; 24-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

Aug. 28- 27-year-old Jackson, Miss., male charged with theft of services; 34-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 18-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

City Court Reports

August 13, 2019

Fines

Alan M. Clay of 2535 North Humberland Lane No. 2 in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 2 days jail, 2 days credit; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sabrina N. Davis of 197 Royal Oaks Drive in Brighton was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city change $50 fine plus cost;

Nandi D. Estes of 7835 Churct Street No. 1 in Millington was charged driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Destinie R. Green of 5985 Chandeleur Cove in Millington was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 no cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge 450 fine plus cost;

Alaina J. Manning of 44 Rachell Cove in Drummonds was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $25 fine plus cost;

Regina M. Taylor of 5133 Pitts Street in Millington was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; use of hand-held mobile/personal assistant while driving, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Tommy L. Wirt of 5304 Highway 51 North in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city change $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Raymond D. McFeron of 8091 Julie Cove in Millington was charged with evading arrest, guilty plea no fine no cost, 60 days jail, 12 days credit;

Jennifer L. Pollina of 458 Julia Drive in Atoka was charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 1 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required;

Raymond M. Ware of 4160 Hallview in Memphis was charge with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea no fine no cost, 11/29 jail 19 days credit; concurrent with 192461 and 192462;

Raymond M. Ware of 4160 Hallview Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea no fine no cost 11/29 jail, 19 days credit; concurrent with 17184 and 192462;

Raymond M. Ware of 4160 Hallview Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea no fine no cost 11/29 jail, 19 days credit; concurrent with 17184 and 192461;

Montavius Wells of 2577 Select Avenue in Memphis was charged with violation of probation, guilty plea no fine no cost 6 months jail, 20 days credit;

Keshia R. Wilson of 876 Breedlove in Memphis was charged with petition to revoke probation and failure to appear;

Hearing Waivers and Bind Over

Courtney C. Crawford of 637 Pendleton Street in Memphis was charged with forgery;

Mikeisha L. Holmes of 3191 Mountain Terrace Street in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Travis M. Fenton of 1918 Locke Road in Millington was charge was charged possession of a weapon prohibited;

Austin C. Fitzhugh of 4888 West Union Road in Millington was charged with rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of minor;

Pamela R. Key of 7920 Highway 51 North No. 147 in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Malissa Moddox of 102 Minor Driver in Somerville was charged with driving while license suspended and speeding;

Freddie L. Matthews of 2023 Portland in Memphis was charged with violation of probation;

Starkeshia M. Swift of 2762 Henley Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000;

August 20, 2019

Fines

Jeffrey D. Cantrell of 257 Adkins Circle in Munford was charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine; driving while license suspended, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Andrew L. Cole of 4260 Shelby Road in Millington was charged with open container (over 21), guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine; driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 plus cost;

James J. Gray of 7233 Baker Street in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled; guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Leun D. Haynes of 2857 W. Lakeland Drive in Memphis was charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea 450 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea 450 fine plus cost;

Gilbert Lee Johnson Jr. of 420 Washington Road in Drummonds was charged with fraud use credit/debit card over $500;

Wezley J. Kearney of 3774 Boone Wood Cove in Millington was charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, $50 fine plus cost, amended to no driver’s license; violation of registration, guilty plea 50 fine plus cost;

James C. King of 3149 Douglass Avenue in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city change $50 fine plus cost;

Lacy B. Lovette of 6024 Chadwell Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Amanda R. Pierce of 90 Southall Road in Covington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Joseph P. Ray of 1615 Gowan in Memphis was charged possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; driving while license driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Michelle L. Rice of 4707 Greenside Road in Millington was charged with driver to exercise due care/safe/lookout, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and driving while license suspended/revoke/cancelled, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Dana K. Sutherland of 3271 Shelby Road in Millington was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea, $50 fine plus cost;

Billy C. Turnage Jr. of 116 Ridgeland Road in Drummond was charged with speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Terry L. Wells of 1474 Pryor Road in Drummonds was charged with disregarded stop sign, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, amended to no driver’s license;

Christopher J. Wild of 5982 Port Harbor Drive in Millington was charged guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, amended to no driver’s license;

Sentences

Dager J. Hatch of 185 Dana Lane in Brighton was charged with assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Rashad L. Morris of 5097 Dale Street in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Cortez L. Nelson of 3535 Millington Road in Memphis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled and no seat belt, granted diversion, 11/29 plus cost;

Eric L. Robinson of 7825 Highwya 51 No. 206 in Millington was charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence), $250 fine plus cost and granted probation, 11/21 plus cost;

Hearing Waiver and Bind Over

Steven T. Blackwell of 5133 Pitts Street in Millington was charged wit aggravated assault (domestic violence);

Bryan C. Dawson of 349 Navy Drive in Munford was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;

Jordan R. Leuthauser of 7925 Highway 51 North Apt. 301 in Millington was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia;

Ferlandos s. Maclin of 3520 Lehi Drive in Memphis was charged with driving under the influence;

Michael D. Moses of 668 Quito Road in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medial Call/Service

Aug. 18- 8449 Highway 51 North; Highway 51 North & Wilkinsville Road; 4842 Tamarack Drive;

Aug. 19- 3875 Lucy Road;

Aug. 20- 6533 Home Acres Cove; 5936 Garden Ridge Road; 7629 Kiowa Street; 7661 Highway 51 North; 4909 Buford Avenue;

Aug. 21- 8050 West Street; 6718 Chase Road; 5121 Thompson; 4677 Cedar Hills Drive;

Aug. 22- 7855 Church Street;

Aug. 23- 3853 Oakhurst; 4839 Navy Road; 6288 Woodgreen Drive; 5077 Easley Street;

Aug. 24- 7768 Highway 51 North; 7920 Highway 51 North/132; 3719 Shelby Road;

Gasoline or Other

Aug. 22- 9200 Highway 51 North;

Outside Rubbish

Aug. 20- 6803 Ward Road;

DUI Blood Draw

Aug. 18- 4836 Navy Road;

Grass Fire

Aug. 22- West of 4677 Cedar Hills Drive;

Smoke Detector Activated

Aug. 21- 8050 West Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Aug. 18- Wilkinsville Road and Glencoeway;

Aug. 20- 8342 Highway 51 North;

Aug. 21- 4266 Lucy Road;

Aug. 24- Navy Road & Veterans Parkway;

Disregarded on Side

Aug. 18- 4542 Kings Station Road;

Medical Assistance

Aug. 19- 9040 Highway 51 North; Bill Knight Court;

Aug. 20- 4695 Montgomery Street;

System Malfunction

Aug. 22- 4784 Waycross Avenue;

False Alarm

Aug. 23- 5081 Easley Street; 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;

Lock-out

Aug. 19- Jack Huffman Blvd. & Newport Street;

Dispatched & Canceled

Aug. 19- 6376 Martin Wood;

Aug. 20- 4202 Eagles Hunt Road;

Aug. 22- Armstrong Road & Fite Road;

Aug. 24- 4944 Navy Road/4;

Passenger Vehicle

Aug. 24- 4943 West Union Road;

Building Fire

Aug. 24- 4456 Ellen Street;

Combustible/Flammable

Aug. 18- 7640 Kiowa Street;