Real Estate knowledge for seniors

By Jule’ Dunham

Each month you will have the opportunity of reading information regarding the senior population and real estate. This is a very important topic as there are more of us than you may realize. According to the U. S. Census Report there are 76.4 million baby boomers which make up approximately 27.5% of the United States of America’s population.

At some point, there will be some serious housing issues as this population ages. There are several options for us as we age. For instance, relocating to an apartment, retirement community, or aging in place to name a few.

Many seniors are downsizing their residences for a variety of reasons such as: inability to maintain repairs, utility bills, property taxes, home is simply too large, among other reasons. Then, of course, there are people who just want a smaller home to live out their days.

There are those who relocate to apartments simply to eliminate the chores of maintenance and lawn care. I certainly cannot blame them for this decision.

A lifetime of maintaining a home and lawn takes up a great deal of time when we can do something more fun. Why let the kids have all the fun!

Retirement communities are becoming more and more popular. These dwellings encourage residents to visit with one another, participate in a variety of activities that are not only provided by management, but created by the residents themselves. When residents visit their local “friends” this helps a great deal with loneliness. Being with other individuals within your age group is important at any age.

Aging in place is very important for much of this population. The familiarity of being in the home where one has resided in for a long time is comforting. Unfortunately, there are times that it is not possible for one to remain in their own home due to health issues or financial issues.

Living with Family. Hmmmm, now there is a controversial topic. It is a privilege caring for a parent including providing a space for them in your very own home. While some families are very close and make room for their parents. there is something to consider here that many times our children do not consider. We, those of us who are approaching this era in our lives, may not want to live in the same house with our children and grandchildren. This is not to say that we do not love and enjoy our time with them. It simply means that we may need our own space just as they may for their growing family.

Here's your local realtor, Julè Dunham, signing off until next week.

Crye-Leike Realtors

Crye-Leike Realtors

Julè Dunham, Affiliate Broker, SRES.