Tiger Beat: Arlington Volleyball tries to establish footing atop District 14-3A against Brighton

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The new-look District 14-3A is still developing rivalries among the Munford Lady Cougars, Dyer County Lady Choctaws, Cordova Lady Wolves, Bolton Lady Wildcats, Arlington Lady Tigers and Brighton Lady Cardinals.

Aug. 27 in the Brighton Gymnasium was another chance for the host Lady Cardinals to build history with the perennial power Arlington Lady Tigers. In the former District 14-3A, the Lady Tigers ruled the league alongside the Bartlett Lady Panthers.

Arlington, led by Head Coach Rebekah Sanders, is penciled in as a favorite to win the district each year. But Dyer County, Munford and Brighton are primed to challenge this year.

Brighton displayed its potential in the third set leading 23-20. But the Lady Tigers clawed back to win the decisive frame 26-24. Arlington earned victories in the first two sets 25-16 and 25-18.

“We’re learning how to keep pushing even when we’re struggling,” Sanders said. “We’ve really been practicing, ‘Worrying about the next step I have to take. I can’t stay and dwell in what I just did wrong. What is the next progressive step I have to take to be successful.’”

The Lady Tigers’ success in Brighton improved Arlington to 2-0 in league play. Meanwhile the Lady Cardinals dropped to 0-1 in district.

“The season is going pretty good so far, we’re 50/50 right now,” Brighton Head Coach Shayna Johnson said. “We’ve only played four games. We played at ECS as a last minute game to different competition we don’t get to see our here. We did beat our rival Covington. So there are a lot of positives and some stuff we need to work on right now.

“The season is young,” she added. “I have a class of 10 juniors right now. Although they are considered upperclassmen, I do have another year with them. Not that I am rushing this season.”

Brighton was in no rush to end the Arlington game after losing the first two sets. The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third set behind the play of Nakyra Muex, Andi Coulston and Lauren Baskin serving up a pair of aces.

Arlington kept pace with Brighton with key plays from Anna Skidmore, Bailey Hall and Alissa Henrikson.

Lady Tiger Emma Norman cut the Brighton lead to 7-6 with a block at the net. Arlington regained the advantage surging ahead 15-10 with Henrikson and Hall dominating at the net.

It was Brighton’s turn to rally sparked by a Coulston spike. The Lady Cardinals finally deadlocked the set at 18-18. After two more ties, Brighton grabbed a 23-20 lead when Baskin scored on a tip.

Arlington calmed down and behind the serving of Henrikson had enough to outlast Brighton to win the set 26-24.

“We had to continue to be aggressive, go ahead and take the hard shots,” Sanders said. “We need to make sure we’re serving consistently.”

Johnson said her team has room for improvement as well but she was proud of the effort against one of the best teams in the area.

“Our fight, we did not give up,” she said. “We fought all the way until and got it into extra points. Even then they didn’t stop. If we had another set, I feel we would win that one.

“We have to stop unforced errors, tipping when you need to hit,” Johnson concluded. “We have to have better communication and avoid serving in the net.”