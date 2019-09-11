ECS, TRA and Bartlett makes jumps in the latest Power 10

The West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings are back for year three. The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2019 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week Four.

WEEK FOUR

1. Houston 3-0

(W 45-0 vs. Bolton)

Next Game: vs. ECS

2. Briarcrest 3-0

(W 40-7 @ Pope John Paul II)

Next Game: vs. MBA

3. Covington 3-0

(W 41-0 @ Bolivar Central)

Next Game: vs. Brighton

4. ECS 3-0

(W 37-0 vs. Harding Academy)

Next Game: @ Houston

5. Tipton-Rosemark Academy 3-0

(W 34-31 vs. Jackson Christian)

Next Game @ USJ

6. Bartlett 3-0

(W 35-14 vs. Memphis Overton)

Next Game: vs. Memphis Central

7.Cordova 2-1

(L 39-13 @ South Panola, Miss.)

Next Game vs. Lausanne

8. Collierville 2-1

(L 35-28 @ Memphis Central)

Next Game: vs. Southaven, Miss.

9. St. George’s 2-1

(W 35-13 @ Northpoint)

Next Game: @ Franklin Road

10. Munford 2-1

(W 71-8 vs. Craigmont)

Next Game: @ Southwind

WEEK THREE

1. Houston

2. Briarcrest

3. Covington

4. Cordova

5. ECS

6. Collierville

7. Germantown

8. Tipton-Rosemark

9. Bartlett

10. St. George’s