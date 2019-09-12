Caught between a rock and Harding place

The post Labor Day schedule picked up some momentum for the Millington Lady Trojans Sept. 3. Millington welcomed the Harding Academy Lady Lions to Hornet Field for a non-league contest to prepare for the showdown with the Covington Lady Chargers.

Harding Academy was a good test for the Lady Trojans winning the game 6-1. The Lady Lions jumped ahead 3-1 in the first half only allowing a goal from Millington’s Koreena Bedford. Harding Academy iced the game in the final 40 minutes with three more goals. LEFT: Lady Trojans Micaiah Halliburton and Kalia Duckworth try to defend a Harding striker during last week’s game.