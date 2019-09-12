Century of Attention: Family, friends and City of Millington help JC Floyd celebrate 100th birthday

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Millington Mayor Terry Jones had the honor of presenting James Casey “JC” Floyd with a proclamation and key to the city Saturday afternoon during his 100th birthday party.

Several family members, friends and special guest came out to the Millington First Baptist Church to celebrate a century worth of life for Floyd. And the guest of honor was the star of the show cracking jokes and taking every photo request.

“I’m blessed to stay this long to see all of my grandkids and their children,” Floyd said. “Ain’t too many people living to be 100 years old. When I was younger, I said if I stay alive to be 101, don’t make a big deal out of it.”

“JC” Floyd was born Sept. 8, 1919 in Tishomingo, Miss., to Richard Perry and Carrie Durham Floyd. He was married to Vivian Loveless Hart of Paden, Miss., for 60 years before her death in 2000. JC and Vivian raised five children, Joan, Anthony, Billy, Casey, and Janet. Floyd now has 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.

Floyd moved to Shelby County in 1943, where he worked at several different jobs before getting a full-time with the Civil Service on the naval base. He became an electrician, a job he had learned in the 4H Club through the Rural Electrification Program. After 35 years, Floyd retired in 1982 and he is a member of Millington First Baptist Church, Nation Association of Retired Federal Employees, Millington Senior Citizens, and a Mason.

During his retirement, Floyd has not slowed down. He works on appliances, tractors, and anything else that needs fixing. He is Jack-of-all-trades and master of several. He still cuts his grass, cleans out the flowerbeds, picks up tree limbs and blows off the patio and Floyd will turn 100 on September 8, 2019 and his family is blessed to have him still cracking jokes and they love him dearly.

“I think it’s just the good Lord put me here to do something and I haven’t done it yet. He’s keeping me around,” Floyd said. “I’ve got good neighbors. And they help see to me.

“I’ve got such a good family,” he concluded. “I would have so much to say but I ain’t got no teeth.”